Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal move for Real Madrid striker Jovic as Vlahovic alternative

Inter interested in Atalanta star Gosens

2022-01-25T01:00:00.000Z

Hodgson favourite to replace Ranieri at Watford

2022-01-24T23:36:01.000Z

Tottenham eye Fiorentina's Amrabat

2022-01-24T23:35:00.000Z

Tottenham are considering a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, making just 11 Serie A appearances.

But Calciomercato reports Antonio Conte’s side believe he will be a good addition to their squad.

Arsenal move for Real Madrid striker Jovic as Vlahovic alternative (The Sun)

2022-01-24T23:33:27.000Z

Arsenal will make an offer to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid before the January transfer window closes.

The Sun reports the Gunners are looking for an alternative option as they are set to miss out on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and see a short-term deal for Serbia international Jovic as the solution to their problems.

Bayern want Chelsea's Christensen as Sule rejects contract offer

2022-01-24T23:31:00.000Z

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a candidate to repace Niklas Sule at Bayern Munich this summer, GOAL understands.

Sule has rejected an offer to extend his contract and looks set to leave for free at the end of the season, while Christensen has not signed a new deal with Chelsea.

Juve to make January bid for Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

2022-01-24T23:27:55.000Z

Juventus are set to make their first official bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, GOAL can report.

Juve want to land the striker this month rather wait until the summer and it is said they have already reached an agreement with Fiorentina over a price.