Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

Morgan leading the USWNT charge
Alex Morgan has made a bright start to the match, with her constant pressure forcing Canada into making mistakes at the back.
The USWNT have yet to have a real sight of goal but seem to be taking control of the game as we advance past the 10-minute mark.
United States upping the tempo
Tentative start from both sides
The two teams are just settling in at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, with Canada just edging the possession stakes.
And we're underway!!!
Milestone day for Canada star Lawrence
Ashley Lawrence will be making her 100th international appearance for Canada today!
USWNT warming up ahead of kick off
Dialed in. It's go time.
USWNT vs Canada head-to-head
The USWNT have come up against Canada on seven occasions in the past, winning six and drawing one.
Canada have never beaten the United States in a competitive setting, and lost their latest meeting 1-0 back in February.
However, Canada will be protecting an unbeaten record in the 2021 Olympics against the USWNT, who have recorded two wins, one loss and one draw so far.
Canada starting XI
Canada XI: Labbe - Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman - Quinn, Scott, Fleming - Sinclair - Beckie, Prince.
Subs: Sheridan, Zadorsky, Carle, Grosso, Rose, Leon, Huitema.
Bev Priestman has made no changes from the Brazil game three days ago, despite it going all the way to penalties. However, Jayde Riviere is absent due to suspension, having picked up her second yellow card of the Games in the quarter-final tie.
Christine Sinclair, meanwhile, is chasing Brazil legend Cristiane's all-time Olympic record of 14, with the Canada captain currently on 12.
STARTING XI
USWNT starting XI
USWNT XI: Naeher - O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn - Ertz, Horan, Lavelle - Heath, Morgan, Williams.
Subs: Franch, Krueger, Sonnett, S. Mewis, Lloyd, Press, Rapinoe.
Vlatko Andonovski has made three changes to his side for the semi-final clash, with Tierna Davidson coming in for Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle in for Samantha Mewis and Alex Morgan replacing Carli Lloyd.
Your #USWNT starters to take on Canada
Winner advances to the Gold Medal Game 😤
Welcome to Gameday Live!
Goal is here to provide you with live text coverage of the Olympics Women's Football semi-final clash between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.
The USMNT beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach this stage, while Canada beat Brazil on spot-kicks in their quarter-final.
Canada will be aiming to reach the final for the first time after two successive bronze medals, while the United States are gunning for their first gold medal since the 2012 games in London, with Australia or Sweden awaiting the winner in the showpiece event - which will take place on Friday.