Odisha 0-2 Chennaiyin LIVE - Isma punishes Bora's errors

29 - Odisha's push
2021-01-13T14:31:39Z
Baxter wants his full-backs high up the field and Sarangi finds himself in space on the right flank. He dribbles forward but Sipovic comes across and takes the ball and the player out with a strong sliding challenge.
25 - Chennaiyin on top
2021-01-13T14:27:21Z
Chennaiyin are well on top in this half. Odisha seem to be stunned by what has happened. Two defensive errors and they are two goals down.
21 - ISMA AGAIN!
2021-01-13T14:23:06Z
Odisha 0-2 ChennaiyinIsma steps up for the spot-kick and coolly slots the ball towards the keeper's right. A brace for the forward and Chennaiyin are in the driving seat in Goa.
20 - DIsaster for Odisha!
2021-01-13T14:22:11Z
Thapa performs a one-two with Isma, gets into the box with the ball and is brought down by Bora. Referee points to the spot.
15 - ISMA SCORES!
2021-01-13T14:16:39Z
Odisha 0-1 ChennaiyinExcellent start for Chennaiyin, poor defending by Odisha. Just outside his own box, Bora fails to defend a cross-field ball by Rahim from the left flank and his poor touch places the ball into the of Isma who runs into the box and slots past the keeper!
10 - Chennaiyin on the ball
2021-01-13T14:12:04Z
More than 60 per cent of the ball with Chennaiyin in the first 10 minutes. One big chance missed. Out of the 16 goals, Odisha have conceded, 11 were in the first half (highest tally in the league).
5 - Chance for Chennaiyin!
2021-01-13T14:07:08Z
Hendry gets dragged out of his position and allows Isma to dribble into the box from the right flank. The forward skies his effort from inside the box with only the keeper to beat.
Who will score first?
2021-01-13T14:04:16Z
Jerry tries to embark on a voyage down the left flan but Vinit comes across to clear the ball away from his feet. Chennaiyin look to pass the ball around quickly and Odisha have started the game by pressing high up the field.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-13T14:01:29Z
Odisha 0-0 ChennaiyinCan Chennaiyin return to winning ways against Odisha? Will Marcelinho make an impact on his return to the starting lineup? Let's find out. The game is afoot.
The Return of Marcelinho
2021-01-13T13:48:15Z
It looked like Marcelinho would be a key part of Stuart Baxter's plans when the signing was announced before the season but it's only his fourth start of the season tonight. His last start was in the 0-1 loss to Bagan on December 3.
ISL
Pressure on Onwu?
2021-01-13T13:38:44Z
Diego Mauricio scored a hat-trick against Blasters but couldn't replicate the same level of display in Odisha's last game. He is on the bench tonight and Manuel Onwu gets a chance to lead the line.
No Rafa, No Party?
2021-01-13T13:20:53Z
Chennayin were dealt a huge blow when their key player Rafael Crivellaro suffered an injury. They have scored just eight goals this season, the lowest tally among all teams.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-13T13:15:18Z
Odisha vs Chennaiyin
🔔 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣𝗦 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🔔#ISL #OFCCFC pic.twitter.com/JLxrQPlNP5— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 13, 2021
Odisha vs Chennaiyin
2021-01-13T13:13:37Z
Chennaiyin are winless in four games (three draws and a loss) as they prepare to take on Odisha who have also had a poor season in the seventh season of ISL.
Odisha have been leaking goals in the first half and Chennaiyin will hope they can get off to a good start. The game will kick off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim wherein Chennaiyin have never won an ISL match.