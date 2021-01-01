Odisha FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Mauricio scores the equaliser for the Kalinga Warriors

Odisha 2-2 Kerala Blasters

A brace from Diego Mauricio helps Odisha FC hold Kerala Blasters to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The Brazilian broke the deadlock in favour of Odisha in the 45th minute but Jordan Murray restored parity for Kerala Blasters in the 52nd minute. Gary Hooper then handed Kerala the lead in the 68th minute but it was shortlived as Mauricio brought Odisha back in the game in the 74th minute.