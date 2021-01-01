Odisha FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Mauricio scores the equaliser for the Kalinga Warriors

FULL TIME!
2021-02-11T15:52:30Z
Odisha 2-2 Kerala Blasters
A brace from Diego Mauricio helps Odisha FC hold Kerala Blasters to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
The Brazilian broke the deadlock in favour of Odisha in the 45th minute but Jordan Murray restored parity for Kerala Blasters in the 52nd minute. Gary Hooper then handed Kerala the lead in the 68th minute but it was shortlived as Mauricio brought Odisha back in the game in the 74th minute.
91' Now Arshdeep makes a save!
2021-02-11T15:49:38Z
A long free-kick finds Jordan Murray on the edge of the box who cushions the ball towards Costa with a header. Costa in turn, tries to head the ball in from a close range but Arshdeep parries the ball away.
89' What a save by Albino!
2021-02-11T15:47:32Z
Premijit enters the box from the right side and squares the ball towards Brad Inman who takes a shot at goal but Albino Gomes stops the ball from a point-blank range!
88' Tratt's header goes above the crossbar!
2021-02-11T15:46:15Z
Jacob Tratt attempts a header from a curling corner from a close range but it goes just above the crossbar.
74' GOAL! Odisha 2-2 Kerala Blasters
2021-02-11T15:33:59Z
Mauricio completes his braceBrad Inman sets up a square pass from the right side of the box for Diego Mauricio and the Brazilian striker who is left unmarked inside the box find the back of the net. Game on!
68' GOAL! Odisha 1-2 Kerala Blasters
2021-02-11T15:27:01Z
Hooper gives Kerala the leadVicente sends a long ball from the centre circle and Sahal receives the ball on the edge of the box and quickly sets up for Hopper who enters the box and slots the ball home.
65' Rahul KP's shot goes wide!
2021-02-11T15:23:37Z
Sahad curls in a corner and Rahul KP gets a touch of the ball but it goes wide! Very poor miss!
52' GOAL! Odisha 1-1 Kerala Blasters
2021-02-11T15:11:09Z
Jordan Murray equalises!Gary Hooper makes a run inside the box and goes past Albino who comes out of his line and squares the ball in the middle. An unmarked Murray pounces one the ball and finds the back of the net.
52' Odisha FC - Substitution
2021-02-11T15:10:11Z
Daniel Lalhimpuia IN Rakesh Pradhan OUT.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-11T15:03:19Z
The second half gets underway!
HALF TIME!
2021-02-11T14:48:50Z
Diego Mauricio's goal separates the two sides after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' GOAL! Odisha 1-0 Kerala Blasters
2021-02-11T14:46:44Z
Mauricio breaks the deadlockJerry Mawihmingthanga lobs the ball toward Diego Mauricio inside the box who scores past Albino Gomes.
ISL
39' Vinit intercepts Rahul's pass
2021-02-11T14:39:51Z
Rahul KP exhibits excellent skill as he goes past Hendry Antonay and enters the box from the right and keeps a low ball for Murray but Vinit Rai makes the interception and clears.
34' Juande misses an easy chance!
2021-02-11T14:34:37Z
A horrible mistake from Arshdeep allows Hooper to win the ball inside the Odisha box and he sets up the ball for Juande to take a shot. The Spaniard goes for the goal from a close range but blasts it over the crossbar.
Cooling break!
2021-02-11T14:32:51Z
Very little action in the first 30 minutes of the match.
31' Hooper's shot goes wide!
2021-02-11T14:31:15Z
Sahal picks up Taylor's mispass and makes a run before squaring the ball towards Hooper who makes space for himself inside the box and takes a shot but fails to keep it on target.
30' Good save by Albino
2021-02-11T14:28:52Z
Brad Inman receives a pass on the edge of the box and lobs the ball over Costa for Diego Mauricio who makes a run inside the box but Albino comes out of his line and collects the ball in time.
Scrappy start to the game
2021-02-11T14:21:06Z
Both Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters are yet to settle in as the match if off to a scrappy start.
9' Jordan Murray's shot goes over crossbar
2021-02-11T14:09:47Z
Jordan Murray attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it sails way above the crossbar.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-11T14:00:58Z
Kerala Blasters get us underway!
Can Odisha do the double?
2021-02-11T13:49:30Z
The last time these two sides met, Odisha thumped Kerala Blasters 4-2 where Diego Mauricio had netted a brace. Can they do the double and restore some pride for themselves?
Two changes in Kerala Blasters XI
2021-02-11T13:34:04Z
Kibu Vicuna replaces Bakary Kone and Prasanth K with Jeakson and Gary Hooper in the Kerala Blasters lineup.
Three changes in the Odisha lineup
2021-02-11T13:31:45Z
Gerry Peyton makes three changes in the Odisha XI which lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 4-1 in their last match. Hendry Antonay, Brad Inman and Steven Taylor replace Gaurav Bora, Paul Ramfangzauva and Manuel Ownu.
Team news!
2021-02-11T13:29:08Z
Odisha vs Kerala Blasters - Team news!#ISL #OFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/cQ9J59MzBP— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 11, 2021
Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters
2021-02-11T13:28:17Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.