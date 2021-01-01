NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time...

34 - SUHAIR SCORES!
2021-02-26T14:34:59Z
NorthEast United 1-0 Kerala BlastersA calm and composed finish from the Malayali forward against the club from his state. Khassa Camara attempts to split the Kerala defence with a through-ball, the pass takes a deflection off Costa and falls to Suhair, who gets into the box, rounds the keeper and slots home!
29 - Poor play
2021-02-26T14:30:04Z
The teams are struggling to hold onto the ball for long periods of play and as a result, there is no rhythm to the game. Blasters are being forced wide but the crosses into the box have been inaccurate and easy for Subhasish to collect.
25 - No shots on target.
2021-02-26T14:25:27Z
A BIG chance each at both ends but the tempo has slowed down after the initial push by NorthEast United.
20 - Concern for NorthEast
2021-02-26T14:22:09Z
After Ashutosh Mehta got injured earlier this month, their other full-back Provat Lakra is now forced off due to an injury. In comes Gurjinder Kumar.
7 - KONE MISSES!
2021-02-26T14:07:31Z
What a chance for Kerala Blasters! Kone gets away from his marker during a corner-kick and sends a free header wide of the goal! No idea how he can miss that!
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-26T14:02:51Z
NorthEast United 0-0 Kerala BlastersNorthEast United waste no time in getting a ball into the box. Machado delivers an excellent cross towards the far post from the right flank but Fox miscues his shot from close range!
Head to Head
2021-02-26T13:49:38Z
There have been four draws in the last five meetings between these two teams. NorthEast are unbeaten against Kerala Blasters since 2018.
NorthEast United v Kerala Blasters
2021-02-26T13:44:12Z
Playoff scenarioNorthEast United, who are unbeaten the eight games since Khalid Jamil took charge, need a point to qualify for the playoffs. They are up against Kerala Blasters who are winless in seven games.