Nepal vs India: Follow the international friendly LIVE

The Blue Tigers take on the Gorkhalis in the first of their two international friendlies in Nepal...

Updated
Indian national team 2021
India are composed

2021-09-02T12:09:47Z

As soon as India have begun keeping the ball a bit more, they are looking threatening. Manvir wins a corner after being released by Suresh. Limbu is deemed to be fouled as he rises to claim Brandon's flagkick.

Final ball lacking quality

2021-09-02T12:03:51Z

Nepal look quite motivated

The home side are attacking with intent, relentlessly, but not the best of deliveries in the India box. Sana and Bose look comfortable at the back for India, with Glan clearing the lines in defensive midfield. India need to stitch together a few more passes to build their confidence - play intercepted once too many times so far.

Nepal backed by the crowd

2021-09-02T11:59:24Z

Playing in Kathmandu, Nepal, the less than half capacity Dasharath Stadium - or perhaps around 30 percent occupancy - make themselves sound like a full house whenever their side move the ball ahead.

India slowly making inroads

2021-09-02T11:57:15Z

There have been a few patient build ups by the Blue Tigers with Liston and Manvir on the left and right flanks respectively. Nepal defender Dinesh Rajbanshi has been a busy man in the heart of the home team's backline.

High intensity start

2021-09-02T11:51:44Z

It's always been like that when these two archrival clash. A regulation save each for Gurpreet and Limbu. Nepal trying to launch the early attacks, Sana with some calm defending at the back alongside Bose.

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-02T11:44:49Z

Nepal in red, India in blue

India's Brandon Fernandes kicks things off at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal

India have arrived

2021-09-02T11:27:29Z

Nepal team news

2021-09-02T11:20:26Z

Nepal XI: Limbu (GK) (C), Anjan, Dinesh, Gautam, Nawayug, Ananta, Suman Lama, Tej, Pujan, Suman Aryal, Ayush

Subs: Bikesh, Bishal Rai, Manish, Bishal Shrestha, Deep, Santosh, Nitin, Sunil Bal, Suraj, Rajan, Aashish, Kamal

India's options on the bench

2021-09-02T11:19:53Z

India subs: Amrinder (GK), Pritam, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Seriton, Apuia, Bipin, Thapa, Sahal, Yasir, Rahim 

STAT PACK

2021-09-02T10:34:47Z

Nepal vs India

India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.
 
The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.
 
The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.
 
Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.

 

Sunil Chhetri, India vs Nepal
One of many, first of the two

2021-09-02T10:29:13Z

Nepal vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of today's - first of the two - international friendly between Nepal and India. The repeat of the same fixture will take place on Sunday.