Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

League leaders Mumbai City are up against fourth-placed Hyderabad...

Updated
Mumbai City Hyderabad ISL
ISL

Half-time Mumbai City 0-0 Hyderabad FC

2021-01-16T14:49:08Z

An entertaining first-half comes to an end as both teams fail to break the deadlock. 

43 - Brilliant from Mishra again

2021-01-16T14:45:28Z

Jahouh, has ample off time on the ball, as he looks to play a through ball to his man inside the box but Mishra just flicks it away to clear off the danger 

38 - Good positioning from Mishra

2021-01-16T14:41:17Z

Bipin Singh delievers a brilliant ball in space for Le Fondre but Mishra is in space and passes the ball back to Amrinder Singh to clear off the danger 

37 - Fall clears off the danger

2021-01-16T14:39:22Z

Aridane control the ball well on the right flank as he looks to play a through ball but M.Fall slides to keep the ball away from reaching the target man

32 - What a save!

2021-01-16T14:35:34Z

Cleaver ball from Mohammad Yasir from the flank to find Chianese in front of the goal as he goes one on one with the goalkeeper but Amrinder Singh makes himself big to see off the danger. 

29 - Colaco goes for a spectacular

2021-01-16T14:30:53Z

Colaco receives the ball on the left flank, cuts away from the Mumbai City FC defender, and goes for a long ranger but his shot is too easy for Amrinder Singh to hold on to 

25 - Mumbai City FC keeping the ball

2021-01-16T14:26:59Z

The Islandes happy to keep the ball in the feet. Amrinder Singh passed the ball to Fall and he looks in no hurry to play the forward as he interchanges passes in the backline to patiently build up the play 

21 - Free-kick for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-16T14:23:55Z

Heavy challenge on Mohammad Yasir down the corner flank from M. Fall as he slides into his opponent and concedes a free-kick. The referee, however, thinks it was not a tackle worthy of a YELLOW CARD

20 - Mandar fails to keep control on the ball

2021-01-16T14:21:59Z

A brilliant lofted pass is played for Mandar on the left flank as he holds onto it with his first touch but fails to control it as Asish Rai controls it with his chest and clears off the danger 

18 - Throw in for Mumbai City FC

2021-01-16T14:19:55Z

Good battle on the left flank between Bipin Singh and Liston Colaco. The latter runs from behind to stop Singh in his strides as the ball goes away for a throw in 

14 - Mumbai City attack through the left flank

2021-01-16T14:16:59Z

Mumbai City FC attack down the left flank as the ball is whipped inside the box but fails to find the target man as it lands for Bipin Singh in space who mistimes his shot for a goal kick

Last-ditch tackle from Ashish Rai

2021-01-16T14:13:08Z

Brilliant build up play from Mumbai City FC to find Bipin Singh in front of the goal as he single handedly looks to take on the defender and moves inside the box but a last-ditch defense from Asish Rai keeps the danger out 

Hyderabad on the break

2021-01-16T14:10:29Z

Hyderabad FC look to break on the counter through Akash Mishra on the left flank as he delivers a lofted ball to find his man inside the box but the danger is cut off from the Mumbai City FC defense 

6th minute

2021-01-16T14:07:55Z

Mumbai City FC looking to settle in their play. Building up the attack. Making Hyderabad chase the ball 

Early set-piece for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-16T14:03:15Z

Mohammed Yasir takes the free-kick as it is deflected off Rowlling Borges inside the box for a corner 

Kick-off!

2021-01-16T14:00:23Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling 

Big test for Hyderabad

2021-01-16T13:54:16Z

Hyderabad may have won two games in a row but face a big challenge tonight against Mumbai City who are in terrific form - unbeaten in nine games! 