Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri star as the Blues edge six-goal thriller

Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva scored two goals each to seal crucial three points for Bengaluru...

Mumbai City, Bengaluru, ISL
FULL TIME!

2021-02-15T15:57:26Z

Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru FC

Braces from Cleiton Silva and captain Sunil Chhetri helped Bengaluru FC clinch a six-goal thriller against Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Monday.

Silva broke the deadlock within 25 seconds from kick-off in favour of Bengaluru and then doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for Mumbai in the 50th minute but Sunil Chhetri restored the two-goal lead for the Blues in the 57th minute.

Le Fondre then completed his brace in the 72nd minute and kept his team's hopes alive. But Chhetri then scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute from a counter-attack to seal crucial three points for the former champions.

90+4' GOAL! Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T15:55:30Z

Sunil Chhetri completes his brace

From a counter-attack Edmund Lalrindika finds Sunil Chhetri with through ball and the Bengaluru skipper makes a run and scores with a brilliant shot. Game, set and match Bengaluru.

86' Goodard's shot goes wide!

2021-02-15T15:47:40Z

Raynier chips the ball towards Ogbeche inside the box who receives the ball and sets up for Goddard to take the shot from the edge of the box but it goes wide.

85' Gurpreet denies Le Fondre from a completing his hat-trick!

2021-02-15T15:46:29Z

Goddard sends a through ball for Le Fondre inside the box and the striker tries to slot the ball home through the far post but Gurpreet manages to block the shot with his left foot as the ball goes out for a corner.

81' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-02-15T15:43:06Z

Edmund Lalrindika IN Cleiton Silva OUT.

77' Fall's header goes above crossbar

2021-02-15T15:37:15Z

Mourtada Fall attempts a header from Goddard's curling corner but fails to keep the ball on target it goes above the crossbar.

72' GOAL! Mumbai City 2-3 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T15:33:57Z

Le Fondre scores Mumbai's second

CY Goddard chips the ball inside the box and Adam Le Fondre heads the ball into the net beating Gurpreet.
Adam Le Fondre, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, ISL
71' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-02-15T15:32:49Z

Mandar Rao Dessai IN Vignesh D OUT.

70' Fall's header straight to Gurpreet

2021-02-15T15:31:31Z

Goddard whips in a corner and Mourtada Fall attempts a header but fails to score past Gurpreet.

67' Amrinder manages to keep Cleiton's free-kick away

2021-02-15T15:28:25Z

Cleiton Silva curls in a free-kick from near the box but Amrinder manages to parry the ball away with his fingertips.

63' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-02-15T15:25:48Z

Ashique Kuruniyan IN Xisco Hernandez OUT.

63' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-02-15T15:24:30Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mehtab Singh IN Bipin Singh and Hernan Santana OUT.

57' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-3 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T15:18:39Z

Sunil Chhetri scores a third for BFC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu takes a free-kick from his own box and finds Sunil Chhetri on the edge of the Mumbai box who beats Hernan Santana with ease and scores past Amrinder. What a way to mark the 200th appearance for the club.
Sunil Chhetri, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, ISL
54' Gurpreet denies Fall from scoring

2021-02-15T15:15:19Z

Jahouh sends a long ball and Mourtada Fall heads it towards the goal from the edge of the box but Gurpreet does well to parry it for a corner.

52' Chhetri booked for simulation

2021-02-15T15:13:57Z

Sunil Chhetri goes down inside the box after Heran Santana's challenge but the referee books the Bengaluru skipper for diving as there was hardly any contact by Santana. 

50' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-2 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T15:11:55Z

Adam Le Fondre scores Mumbai's first

CY Goddard makes a run on the right side and squares the ball inside the box and Adam Le Fondre finds the back of the net with a simple finish. 

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-15T15:04:44Z

The second half gets underway! Can Mumbai City come back?

HALF TIME!

2021-02-15T14:51:19Z

Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru

The Blues have a resounding lead after the first 45 minutes thanks to Cleiton Silva's brace. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Cleiton Silva, Mumbai City, Bengaluru FC, ISL
45+5' Xisco hits the side net!

2021-02-15T14:50:41Z

Xisco Hernandez tries to score directly from the free-kick as he attempts the curl the ball through the net post but hits the side net.

45+3' Free-kick to Bengaluru near the box

2021-02-15T14:49:51Z

Parag Srivas brought on the left edge of the box by Bipin Singh as Bengaluru win a free-kick right before the half time whistle.

37' What a save by Gurpreet!

2021-02-15T14:38:19Z

Mourtada Fall takes a shot on goal from a close range but Gurpreet reacts almost immediately and parries the ball away for a corner. Excellent reaction from the India no. 1.

35' Mumbai City - Subsitution

2021-02-15T14:36:26Z

Jackichand Singh IN Rowllin Borges OUT.

Cooling break!

2021-02-15T14:31:17Z

What an intense 30 minutes of football! Both teams had their chances but it is Bengaluru who have made the most of those chances.

22' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:23:33Z

Cleiton Silva doubles the lead!

Xisco Hernandez curls in a free-kick from the left side and Cleiton Silva heads the ball into the net. 
Cleiton Silva, Mumbai City, Bengaluru FC, ISL
21' Paartaluuu! What a save by Amrinder!

2021-02-15T14:22:09Z

Action on the other end almost immediately as Erik Paartalu takes a curling shot from the edge of the box but Amrinder does equally well to parry the ball away.

20' Oh Le Fondre!

2021-02-15T14:20:48Z

Adam Le Fondre chests a long ball down brilliantly inside the box and tries to score through the far post but it goes just wide!

15' Amrinder stops Sunil's shot

2021-02-15T14:16:25Z

Sunil Chhetri attempts a shot from distance and keeps it on target but Amrinder Singh does well to stop the shot from going in.

10' Exciting start to the match

2021-02-15T14:11:23Z

The match has got off to a brilliant as both teams look hungry for goals right from the off. Bengaluru have got off to an ideal start with a very early goal.

6' Raynier misses a sitter!

2021-02-15T14:07:38Z

Raynier Fernandes receives a through ball from Rowllin Borges and makes a run but fails to find the back of the net from a one-on-one situation as he shoots wide from inside the box. Mumbai should have equalised there.

3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!

2021-02-15T14:04:03Z

Suresh squares the ball towards his captain and Sunil Chhetri takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Hernan Santana's foot and goes out of play.

1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:02:23Z

Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock

Sunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!
Cleiton Silva, Xisco Hernandez, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, ISL
KICK-OFF!

2021-02-15T13:59:57Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the GMC Stadium.

Three changes in BFC XI

2021-02-15T13:07:19Z

Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.

Two changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-15T13:05:51Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-15T12:44:28Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.