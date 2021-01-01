Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri star as the Blues edge six-goal thriller

FULL TIME!
Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru FC
Braces from Cleiton Silva and captain Sunil Chhetri helped Bengaluru FC clinch a six-goal thriller against Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Monday.
Silva broke the deadlock within 25 seconds from kick-off in favour of Bengaluru and then doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for Mumbai in the 50th minute but Sunil Chhetri restored the two-goal lead for the Blues in the 57th minute.
Le Fondre then completed his brace in the 72nd minute and kept his team's hopes alive. But Chhetri then scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute from a counter-attack to seal crucial three points for the former champions.
90+4' GOAL! Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru
Sunil Chhetri completes his braceFrom a counter-attack Edmund Lalrindika finds Sunil Chhetri with through ball and the Bengaluru skipper makes a run and scores with a brilliant shot. Game, set and match Bengaluru.
86' Goodard's shot goes wide!
85' Gurpreet denies Le Fondre from a completing his hat-trick!
81' Bengaluru - Substitution
77' Fall's header goes above crossbar
72' GOAL! Mumbai City 2-3 Bengaluru
Le Fondre scores Mumbai's secondCY Goddard chips the ball inside the box and Adam Le Fondre heads the ball into the net beating Gurpreet.
71' Mumbai City - Substitution
70' Fall's header straight to Gurpreet
67' Amrinder manages to keep Cleiton's free-kick away
63' Bengaluru - Substitution
63' Mumbai City - Substitution
57' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-3 Bengaluru
Sunil Chhetri scores a third for BFCGurpreet Singh Sandhu takes a free-kick from his own box and finds Sunil Chhetri on the edge of the Mumbai box who beats Hernan Santana with ease and scores past Amrinder. What a way to mark the 200th appearance for the club.
54' Gurpreet denies Fall from scoring
52' Chhetri booked for simulation
50' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-2 Bengaluru
Adam Le Fondre scores Mumbai's firstCY Goddard makes a run on the right side and squares the ball inside the box and Adam Le Fondre finds the back of the net with a simple finish.
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
Mumbai City 0-2 BengaluruThe Blues have a resounding lead after the first 45 minutes thanks to Cleiton Silva's brace. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45+5' Xisco hits the side net!
45+3' Free-kick to Bengaluru near the box
37' What a save by Gurpreet!
35' Mumbai City - Subsitution
Cooling break!
22' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru
Cleiton Silva doubles the lead!Xisco Hernandez curls in a free-kick from the left side and Cleiton Silva heads the ball into the net.
21' Paartaluuu! What a save by Amrinder!
20' Oh Le Fondre!
15' Amrinder stops Sunil's shot
10' Exciting start to the match
6' Raynier misses a sitter!
3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!
1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru
Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlockSunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!
KICK-OFF!
Three changes in BFC XI
Two changes in Mumbai lineup
Team news!
Ashique back in BFC matchday squad
