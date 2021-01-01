Maziya S&RC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

24' - GOAL!
2021-08-21T16:25:08Z
Maziya S&C take the lead through a brilliant counter-attack!
20' - Maziya S&C keeping control of possession
2021-08-21T16:21:55Z
Maziya S&C inter-passing the ball inside their own half, looking to hold on to the possession, with no real attacking threat
17' - ATKMB attacking through the right
2021-08-21T16:18:40Z
ATKMB attacking from the right flank through their new signing Liston Colaco, as he moves in space inside the box, but fails to keep the ball in control.
6' - YELLOW CARD for Deepak Tangri
2021-08-21T16:08:28Z
A clear elbow from Deepak Tangri on the Maziya S&C attacker as the referee books him early in the match. He looked a bit carried away on the left flank while trying to get the ball off his opponent. Needless!
4' - OFF-SIDE!
2021-08-21T16:05:51Z
Brilliant cross is delivered to Roy Krishna from the right flank as he finds the back of the net. But the assistant referee raises the flag for an off-side. He mis-timed his run on that occassion
2' - ATKMB looking to attack
2021-08-21T16:02:22Z
A long ball is played from the defense to Subasish on the left flank. But he fails to keep it in control. ATKMB have made their intentions clear early on
KICK-OFF!
2021-08-21T16:00:12Z
Roy Krishna gets the ball rolling. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to register their second win on the trot tonight!
2021-08-21T15:34:45Z
Maziya XI:Irufaan (GK), Odawara, Mahudee, Nihan, Hamza, Yaamin, Blanco, Mirzokhid, Ibrahim, Ezekiel, Abdulla
TEAM NEWS
2021-08-21T15:05:30Z
ATK Mohun Bagan
TEAM NEWS!
Pritam Kotal leads the Mariners today as Liston Colaco makes his first start for ATK Mohun Bagan
Contrasting fortunes
2021-08-21T15:01:13Z
Advantage ATK Mohun Bagan
Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.
Bengaluru FC, earlier today, crashed out of the group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.
ATK Mohun Bagan can seal a spot in the knockouts
2021-08-21T15:00:08Z
Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE coverage as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in Matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male