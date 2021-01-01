Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Burnley vs Liverpool and cup finals for Juventus & PSG

Arsenal make two changes from the side that won at Chelsea last time out as Calum Chambers and Nicolas Pepe comes in for Pablo Mari and Martin Odegaard.

Crystal Palace also make two changes as Vicente Guiata and James Tomkins come in for Jack Butland and Eberechi Eze - who has reportedly suffered an Achilles injury that could keep him out for several months.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Arsenal: Leno, Holding, Chambers, Gabriel, Saka, Elneny, Partey, Tierney, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang.