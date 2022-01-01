Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Wolves vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Leicester & Juventus vs Sassuolo

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Team News: Juventus v Sassuolo

2022-02-10T19:09:00.000Z

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-10T19:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

It's a limited programme for your Thursday entertainment - but boy, could they be a clutch of games set to entertain.

There's Premier League action and Coppa Italia knockouts to come - and a host of Europe's biggest and best sides will be there every step of the way.

Strap yourselves in - this could be a fun one!