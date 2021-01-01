Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Villarreal v Manchester United

With no Harry Maguire on the pitch, Manchester United have handed the armband to arguably their most impressive player this season - Bruno Fernandes.

He slots in at the centre of a very attacking line-up that are favourites for a reason. Villarreal, after all, have never won a major honour in their history.

But he will have to deliver a top performance if United are to emerge holding the Europa League trophy tonight.