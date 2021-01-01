Matchday LIVE: Villarreal & Manchester United face off in Europa League final

Captain's knock?
Villarreal v Manchester United
With no Harry Maguire on the pitch, Manchester United have handed the armband to arguably their most impressive player this season - Bruno Fernandes.
He slots in at the centre of a very attacking line-up that are favourites for a reason. Villarreal, after all, have never won a major honour in their history.
But he will have to deliver a top performance if United are to emerge holding the Europa League trophy tonight.
Goalless in Gdansk?
Villarreal v Manchester United
🟡 Villarreal and Manchester United 🔴⚪⚫ will face for the fifth time, with each of the previous four meetings finishing nil-nil 👀#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/NO2qfBYUuP— Goal (@goal) May 26, 2021
Solskjaer: Squad not nervous
Villarreal v Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped by MUTV to offer some quick words ahead of kick-off, and the Norwegian appears to be in a cautiously positive mood.
“I don't think they’re nervous, I think they’re very confident," he's said. "They’re excited, which they should be.
"I said to them play with confidence, play with courage, trust the way we’ve played to get here, don’t change in a final, play our own way and if we get a good performance the result should come."
Warmups underway
Villarreal v Manchester United
#MUFC out warming up. Maguire is just watching. Surprising to hear Solskjaer say he could come on if needed given he hasn’t trained since his injury. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/uS8iSlzdOI— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 26, 2021
Torres talks down Red Devils links
Villarreal v Manchester United
There will be plenty of subplots this evening, but what about Villarreal's Pau Torres? The defender has been mooted as a future partner for Harry Maguire in defence, but was quick to shut down speculation ahead of today's game.
"One day before the most important game of my life, I won't think about anything else than what's going to happen," he said pre-game
"All my work and my team-mates' work has been good, and this shows it. I've got my contract with Villarreal, which is my town, so I'm very quiet about it, very calm."
Can Man Utd break Spanish supremacy?
Villarreal v Manchester United
9 - On each of the last nine occasions a Spanish side has faced English opposition in the final of a European competition (including Super Cups), the Spanish club has won the match. The last to lose were Alavés against Liverpool in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup. Dominant. #UELfinal— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 26, 2021
Fergie in the house
Villarreal v Manchester United
Like the most celebrated of good luck charms - or more concerningly, a potential spectre at the feast - Sir Alex Ferguson is here in what is quite a busy week for the former United manager.
The Scotsman, of course, was the man in charge when Solskjaer netted that injury-time winner against Bayern Munich in 1999, earning the first of his two Champions League triumphs that day in Barcelona.
Days after members of the squad were at the premiere of his son Jason's documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, which focuses in part on his recovery from his 2018 brain haemorrhage, the man widely regarded as the greatest football manager in history is here to see if his old club can bring home some long-awaited silverware.
Fans fly in for special night
Villarreal v Manchester United
Up to 9,500 fans will be here at Stadion Miejski tonight, in another sign that the Covid-19 pandemic is slowly - and hopefully - receding to give way for a sense of normal sporting theatre once again.
They've flown in this week, and have been spending the day doing exactly what fans do on European away trips, which we need not explain in any great detail here.
And they're not the only ones in tow...
Road to Gdansk: Man Utd
Villarreal v Manchester United
Cast your minds back to the start of the season and it is easy to remember just how brilliant the Red Devils were in their first European block of fixtures, seeing off last term's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain and thrashing RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
But a slip-up against İstanbul Basaksehir turned their group into a death-trap, and they ultimately came in third, relegated to the Europa League knockout rounds.
As such, they have always sported the tags of favourites to a point - and their performances have mostly reflected that, with 4-0 aggregate wins over Real Sociedad and Granada coming either side of a tough test against Milan.
Their pinballing semi-final thriller against Roma - a two-legged encounter that finished 8-5 overall, including a 6-2 first-leg win - highlighted both their strengths in attack and underbelly in defence; a cautious reminder that, in Maguire's absence, they will have a lot of work to do tonight.
Road to Gdansk: Villarreal
Villarreal v Manchester United
Sometimes it takes a lot of hard struggle to fight your way to a European final, but on the basis of the Yellow Submarine's results, it's fair to say that they have swatted aside most of their opponents in clinical fashion.
They triumphed in Group I, unbeaten against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sivasspor and Qarabag, and then nabbed comfortable knockout wins against Red Bull Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv.
Quarter-final opponent Dinamo Zagreb proved more testing, but it was perhaps only semi-final rival Arsenal - Emery's old side - who proved a serious threat to vanquishing them along the road to today's showpiece encounter.
Fans out in numbers in Poland
Villarreal v Manchester United
Manchester United and Villarreal fans are enjoying themselves in Gdansk ahead of the #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/QXms4CkkMN— Goal (@goal) May 26, 2021
Solskjaer: Victory a 'stepping stone' to the future
Villarreal v Manchester United
Earlier this week, in his pre-match press comments, Solskjaer was drawn more towards what is to come than what is behind him however, indicating that he dearly hoped victory - for his first piece of managerial silverware at the club - could spell bigger things under his watch.
"This is a team that we've rebuilt in the last few years, hopefully this is the start of something more," he told reporters.
"These are big nights for us. It might be the stepping stone for a big future."
You can read further comments, thanks to Peter McVitie, here.
Can Ole repeat heroics two decades on?
Villarreal v Manchester United
Because, yes, as if fate couldn't throw up a tastier nugget, it is 22 years to the day since the Norwegian stuck out a leg to meet Teddy Sheringham's touch inside the penalty area, deep into stoppage-time, and guided the ball into the roof of the net for United against Bayern Munich.
It was the 93rd minute at Camp Nou, of a game that the Red Devils had been trailing virtually all the way, and it was the goal that would enshrine Solskjaer's place in Old Trafford history. He could have achieved nothing else at all in his career and he'd still be remembered as the man who won them the Champions League.
Over two decades on, he can become only the fourth United manager to win a major European honour. Could history repeat itself in Poland today?
Maguire makes the cut
Villarreal v Manchester United
So then, the headline news surely is the inclusion of Manchester United's captain tonight, a player who arrived at the club as the world's most expensive defender and has subsequently weathered the storm of scepticism to emerge as one of their most talismanic leaders.
Maguire saw his previous ever-present record come to a close after he was forced off against Aston Villa at the start of the month, and was later found to have ligament damage, throwing his shot at a first piece of silverware with the club into doubt.
His presence on the bench means that, even if he does not get on, he will still claim a medal if the team prevail - and his mere presence is likely to be a massive morale booster for Solskjaer as he looks to repeat some private European history.
Lineups confirmed
Villarreal v Manchester United
🇪🇸 𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐯 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐔𝐓𝐃 🏴— Goal (@goal) May 26, 2021
The teams are IN for the #UELfinal!
Give us your predictions 👇 #UEL pic.twitter.com/5stUnYJAWC
Team News: Man Utd
De Gea starts, Maguire makes bench
Two questions have dominated Solskjaer's build-up to tonight's game more than any other topic - whether captain Harry Maguire would play and who would start in goal.
The answer to the former is up in the air; the England international has not made the starting XI as he continues to battle ligament damage, but has been awarded a place on the bench, suggesting he could yet feature.
As for the latter, David De Gea, as expected, has been handed the nod over Dean Henderson, with the experienced shotstopper given the opportunity over his younger counterpart.
Team News: Villarreal
Foyth starts, Chukwueze misses out
For Emery, he has been handed a major boost as he aims to claim a trophy he has won three times before, during his spell in charge of rivals Sevilla in La Liga.
Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth has recovered from a hamstring problem and takes his place in the starting line-up, at the expense of Mario Gaspar.
Samuel Chukwueze however, after a fine season, misses out thanks to an injury sustained against his manager's old side Arsenal in the semi-finals.
One of those nights...
Villarreal v Manchester United
There's just something about a European final that sets the heart racing. For every foregone conclusion, there's been a shock sent from the heavens. For every beatdown dud, there's been a bobby dazzler.
And when it comes to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery, few know better than what these evenings can conjure up in the cauldron of competition.
If these two men have anything in their blood to share, it is European lineage - and neither will want to do themselves dirty on their biggest night of the season.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
The domestic season is over in Europe, the champions have been crowned, and everybody can put their feet up and have a well-earned pint ahead of what will surely be a pulsating summer of Euro 2020 football.
But what's that strange sight, cresting over the hill in the distance? Is it a Red Devil riding a Yellow Submarine? Surely the Beatles can't have cooked this one up - but continental football certainly can!
It's time to settle old scores, to repeat ancient history, to see who will come out on top in the tussle between Spain and England for European glory. It's the Europa League final, live from Gdansk, between Villarreal and Manchester United - and you can follow it all right here.