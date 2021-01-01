Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Villa ahead, Napoli winning
The early kick-offs today came in Serie A and the Premier League.
Napoli are currently leading Fiorentina 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, while the second half is approaching the mid-way point in Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, with Villa leading 2-1.
A wonderful John McGinn strike set Villa on their way before Christian Benteke equalised for Palace, but Anwar El Ghazi restored their lead.
TEAMS: Tottenham vs Wolves
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.
Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.
Victory for Spurs today would see them move up to sixth following West Ham's draw against Brighton yesterday. For Wolves, meanwhile, a result will help them consolidate as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.
Which games are on today? 🏆
Premier League, La Liga title race & more!
Here's a taste of what's in store today:
⚽️ Tottenham vs Wolves - 2:05pm
⚽️ West Brom vs Liverpool - 4:30pm
⚽️. Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - 5pm
⚽️. Barcelona vs Celta - 5:30pm
⚽️ Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - 5:30pm
⚽️. Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - 5:30pm
⚽️. AC Milan vs Cagliari 7:45pm
⚽️. PSG vs Reims - 8pm
That's just a taster - here's every big game on today!
It's matchday! ⚽️
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog! We've got plenty of action for you this Sunday, across the Premier League, La Liga and more.
Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates and reaction, with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool playing, while Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Atletico Madrid.