Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

GOAL: Rennes 2-0 PSG
(Flavien Tait)
What an absolute disaster of a restart to the second half for PSG - they're down a second goal inside 20 seconds!
Rennes kick off, play it back into their own half, then wide to the right and drive forward. The cut-back flutters in from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait is there to meet it.
He lashes a powerful finish straight into the bottom left corner. If Gianluigi Donnarumma had kept like that during Euro 2020, Italy would have never won it!
Grab the popcorn...
Liverpool v Man City
HT: Rennes 1-0 PSG
Laborde strike leaves Messi and co trailing
Well then, what will Paris Saint-Germain have in response to that after the break?
It has been said that, despite their sterling record in Ligue 1 this year, they haven't quite hit the heights they should do given the talent at their disposal - and now they have come unstuck on the stroke of half-time.
Rennes are excellent value for their lead.
GOAL: Rennes 1-0 PSG
(Gaetan Laborde)
A sucker-punch on the stroke of half-time - and the hosts lead against their much-fancied visitors!
Paris Saint-Germain have slowly grown ahead in this game, arguably, after that opening quarter, but they are going to go into the break a goal down to Rennes!
Kamaldeen Sulemana looks up on the left flank, steps back and swings a cross in towards the far post, where Gaetan Laborde muscles a keen right-footer across Gianluigi Donnarumma. Superb from the hosts!
Messi helps turn the screw
Rennes 0-0 PSG
No goals yet - but Lionel Messi has rattled the crossbar now with a free-kick!
That is the closest either side has arguably come in this contest, and the Argentine wasn't too far away from handing the visitors the lead.
Having looked the lesser side to begin with, they are rallying here.
Hosts firmly in fight at Rennes
Rennes 0-0 PSG
A pair of quickfire chances for Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye, teed up by Lionel Messi, can't hide a big fact of this match so far - it is Rennes who are on top and not Paris Saint-Germain.
It's a close encounter, of course, but Mauricio Pochettino's side are getting a sturdy workout from their hosts.
Too hot to handle?
Rennes 0-0 PSG
No contract, no problem for Salah
Liverpool v Man City
As we build up to our crunch clash this afternoon, many eyes will be on how Mohamed Salah - a major thorn in Pep Guardiola's side whenever Liverpool and Manchester City meet - will fare.
The Egypt international is arguably approaching the best form of his Reds career, or at least close to his previous peaks, but there remains the matter of a new contract - one which remains unresolved.
Our man Neil Jones has had a look into it for us.
KO: Rennes v PSG
It's a sunny day in Brittany, with a lively crowd in tow - and referee Ruddy Buquet gets us underway with a blow of his whistle!
Is it going to be goals galore for the visitors? Their firepower will certainly be out to notch up as many as they can.
Today's order of play
We've already got team news in for that Ligue 1 clash - and what an attack it is for the visitors again - given they kick off shortly, but just how will the rest of today shake down? Here's how it will all pan out:
1200: Rennes v PSG
14:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester
1400: Tottenham v Aston Villa
1400: West Ham v Brentford
1515: Espanyol v Real Madrid
1630: Liverpool v Manchester City
1630: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
1945: Atalanta v Milan
(All times BST)
Team News: Rennes v PSG
Messi leads Mbappe and Neymar for visitors
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.
And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan complete a heavyweight batch in action.
But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.