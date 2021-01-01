Matchday LIVE: PSG host Manchester City for Champions League semi-final first leg

'Everything at PSG must be built for Neymar, must swirl around the rogue genius whose presence in Paris is the defining emblem of the Qatar Sports Investments era. So far, it has been the perfect fit for club and player, his symbolic importance to PSG allowing Neymar to play with unheard-of freedom.

'But if Mauricio Pochettino wants advice on how to eventually integrate a player like Neymar into a refined tactical regime, he could learn a thing or two from the man sitting in the opposite dugout on Wednesday night.'

Read the rest of the story on Goal!