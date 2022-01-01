Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Join GOAL for live updates from Wembley as two Championship heavyweights face off for a place in the Premier League

Updated
Comments (0)
Sorba Thomas Huddersfield 2022
Getty

Kick-off

2022-05-29T15:31:31.000Z

The Championship play-off final is underway!

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head to decide who will play in the Premier League next season and who will remain in the Championship.

Yates ready for 'massive occasion'

2022-05-29T15:18:51.248Z

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates says his side must thrive at Wembley when they take on Huddersfield in the fight for a place in the Premier League.

"In the past few days, I've been trying to put everything to one side and solely focus on getting myself in the shape possible so I can perform the best I can," he told Forest's website.

"It's going to be a massive occasion and one we have to thrive on. We've got a job to do.

"Huddersfield are well set up and are a really strong outfit, so we're under no illusions that it'll be a tough game. It's third against fourth going at it, so it'll be a great game and one we're looking forward to."

Garner out to make history with Forest

2022-05-29T15:05:00.000Z

A good sign for Huddersfield?

2022-05-29T14:56:57.180Z

Nottingham Forest team announced

2022-05-29T14:37:18.000Z

Huddersfield starting XI revealed

2022-05-29T14:34:33.918Z

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

2022-05-29T13:57:08.000Z

Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.

Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-05-29T13:55:41.000Z

Hello, and thank you for joining GOAL as we take in the Championship play-off final.

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.