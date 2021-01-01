Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

Team news: Newcastle vs West Ham
Newcastle have handed Freddie Woodman his Premier League debut as he replaces the injured Martin Dubravka between the sticks against West Ham.
Callum Wilson leads the line for the Magpies, but Joe Willock will have to wait before making his first appearance of the season after sealing a permanent move to St James' Park from Arsenal on Friday.
Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna starts for the Hammers after shaking off a hamstring injury, and Manuel Lanzini has to make do with a place on the bench after working his way back from a groin issue.
All eyes will be on Mikail Antonio up front as he seeks to kick off the new season with a bang, while England's Euro 2020 hero Declan Rice is back in midfield with the captain's armband.
West Ham line up
Here's how we line up for our first match of the 2021/22 @premierleague season...#NEWWHU pic.twitter.com/JM1xnPSABy— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 15, 2021
Newcastle line up
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 15, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6FjOUSMJAO
Today's order of play
There are two mouth-watering Premier League fixtures set to place this Sunday, starting with Newcastle playing host to West Ham at St James' Park.
That clash will be closely followed by Manchester City against Tottenham, which will see Nuno Espirito Santo's side welcome the reigning champions to north London for the Portuguese manager's first game in charge.
We will also be providing updates on Barcelona vs Real Sociedad from La Liga, and bring you live scores from all the other games across Europe today.
14:00 Newcastle vs West Ham
16:30 Tottenham vs Manchester City
19:00 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
After a breathless Saturday that saw Manchester United hammer Leeds, Chelsea lay down an early title marker against Crystal Palace and Watford stun Aston Villa, the Premier League is back for another afternoon of drama.
The new La Liga season is also well underway, and we are here to bring you all the action and main talking points.