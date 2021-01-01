Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

Newcastle have handed Freddie Woodman his Premier League debut as he replaces the injured Martin Dubravka between the sticks against West Ham.

Callum Wilson leads the line for the Magpies, but Joe Willock will have to wait before making his first appearance of the season after sealing a permanent move to St James' Park from Arsenal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna starts for the Hammers after shaking off a hamstring injury, and Manuel Lanzini has to make do with a place on the bench after working his way back from a groin issue.

All eyes will be on Mikail Antonio up front as he seeks to kick off the new season with a bang, while England's Euro 2020 hero Declan Rice is back in midfield with the captain's armband.