Matchday LIVE: Netherlands face Czech Republic, Belgium take on Portugal

Frank de Boer has faced constant questions around one position throughout Euro 2020.

Whether Oranje are stronger up front with Wout Weghorst or Donyell Malen partnering Memphis Depay has been one of the big talking points after each game.

Weghorst had an excellent season at Wolfsburg and struck in the opener against Ukrain, but Malen has been brilliant for PSV and impressed coming off the bench.

In the end, De Boer chose Malen for this game, telling NOS: "Wout did well, but so did Donyell. He was also good in the past. We want to create a threat with his speed. The Czech Republic defenders are not the fastest, hopefully we can take advantage of that."