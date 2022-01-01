Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑
Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Wolves, the team he made his first Premier League start against back in 2003 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OWyek0f43J— GOAL (@goal) January 3, 2022
Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days
Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.
New year, new Phil Jones.
Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence
📋 Our first starting XI of the new year...#MUFC | #MUNWOL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!