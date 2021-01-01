Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

All the goals and live updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Bruno Fernandes, Man Utd 2021-22
Which games have we got today? 📅

2021-09-19T12:23:03Z

Here are some of today's main matches 🔥

PREMIER LEAGUE

2pm - West Ham vs Manchester United
2pm - Brighton vs Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Chelsea

BUNDESLIGA

4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

LIGUE 1

7:45pm - PSG vs Lyon

SERIE A

7:45pm - Juventus vs AC Milan

LA LIGA

8pm - Valencia vs Real Madrid

All times UK

Jamie Vardy set for his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Premier League appearance

2021-09-19T12:20:00Z

Here's the Brighton and Leicester teams 👇

Sancho drops to the bench for Man Utd ❌

2021-09-19T12:16:00Z

Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's game against West Ham! 😱

Here's the Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

And here's the West Ham team: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen. 

IT'S MATCHDAY! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-19T12:15:00Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's football from across the Premier League and Europe's top leagues!

We will have all the news as it happens, including goal updates, videos, team news, stats and much more.

Stay tuned for all of the action. ⏳