Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Sancho on bench for hosts, Phillips among subs for visitors

The lineups are in at Old Trafford - and it is the two England internationals who start among the replacements that could deliver the big talking points today.

For the Red Devils, Jadon Sancho is finally among their ranks - and he could get his debut today if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels like giving him a run-out. Edinson Cavani meanwhile is absent as he completes his isolation - and Scott McTominay, who blew Leeds away in this fixture last term, starts in midfield.

For the Whites, the sight of Kalvin Phillips on the bench could be both cause for celebration and alarm. Arguably their best player - and a breakout for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 in place of the injured Jordan Henderson - the defensive midfielder could come on to shake things up. Defender Junior Firpo, signed from Barcelona, is also among the subs.