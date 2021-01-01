Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Minor fracas at Old Trafford
Man Utd 0-0 Everton
A bit of a scuffle breaks out now on the back of an incident between Scott McTominay and Lucas Digne. The former brings the latter down then moves to help him back up.
The Everton man reacts angrily, followed by his teammates, and then everyone is squaring up, posturing with each other. It is just a stern telling off for both sides in the end and nothing more.
Cavani goes close for hosts
Man Utd 0-0 Everton
Edinson Cavani is no poor understudy for Cristiano Ronaldo - and he comes very close to cracking this game wide open now, denied only by Jordan Pickford's quick reflexes.
The Uruguay man groans at the miss, but after a couple of damaging breaks from Everton, that is just what the doctor ordered for Manchester United.
Still no goals yet.
A tribute for a legend
Man Utd 0-0 Everton
RIP Roger Hunt. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/EVASxnH9Dn— Everton (@Everton) October 2, 2021
KO: Man Utd v Everton
Referee Michael Oliver blows the whistle and we are underway in this clash between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.
This needs to be the old-fashioned fortress for the Red Devils today. Can they manage that?
Solskjaer: We need to freshen up
Man Utd v Everton
Solskjaer to MUTV: "Wednesday was a big effort, big emotional and physical outputs so we needed to freshen up. It's an early kick off, the start of this game is going to be v important. We have some v good players coming in, it's a team we believe is going to take the challenge."— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 2, 2021
Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate comments
Man Utd v Everton
But if Ronaldo has made a superb start to a second life at Old Trafford, the same cannot be said fo United's big buy of the summer in Jadon Sancho.
The England international has struggled to slot in and deliver since his arrival in the Premier League, a fact commented on by England boss Gareth Southgate this week.
Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended the winger as he continues to look to leave his mark - though he will have to do so from the bench again.
Benching makes history
Man Utd v Everton
2007 - Cristiano Ronaldo is starting a Premier League match at Old Trafford from the bench for the first time since May 2007, when Man Utd lost 0-1 to West Ham on the final day of the 2006-07 season. Unusual.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2021
Ronaldo rests as crunch clash looms
Man Utd v Everton
It was bound to happen eventually - Cristiano Ronaldo after all is 36, despite somehow defying mortal conceptions of the aging process in sport.
But it is still a bit of a shock to see him named among those on the bench today.
It could well prove to benefit United if they are chasing something in the last quarter though. The Portuguese on fresher legs against a tiring Everton defence? The Toffees would be less than keen.
Team News: Man Utd v Everton
Ronaldo, Pogba on bench, Cavani, Martial start
🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021
Presenting Ole's Reds to take on Everton 👊#MUFC | #MUNEVE
⚠️ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒! ⚠️— Everton (@Everton) October 2, 2021
Here's how we line up against @ManUtd...
One change as Iwobi misses out and Gordon comes in. 🔄
COYB! 👊 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/0cr9G1KYlL
Today's order of play
It's not like Manchester United are completely bereft of talent but even with injuries of their own, Everton will have pricked up their ears at that bit of news. Their game kicks off six Premier League clashes we'll bring you today.
Plus, we've also got Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland in early action, Barca's trip to the Spanish capital to face the champions as the late game and a pair of Serie A clashes for Scudetto holders Inter and traditional rivals Juventus too. In order of play, it's:
1230: Man Utd v Everton
1430: Dortmund v Augsburg
1500: Burnley v Norwich
1500: Chelsea v Southampton
1500: Leeds v Watford
1500: Wolves v Newcastle
1700: Torino v Juventus
1730: Brighton v Arsenal
1945: Sassuolo v Inter
2000: Atletico v Barcelona
(All times BST)
Ronaldo benched for Man Utd
Man Utd v Everton
We'll bring the full rundown of fixtures and team news in a moment, but hot off the press, there's a major bit of news coming from Old Trafford - Cristiano Ronaldo does not start for Manchester United against Everton.
The Portuguese, an early-season standout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, is instead benched, alongside Paul Pogba, with Edinson Cavani instead set to lead the line.
Full teams to come.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench against Everton 🪑 pic.twitter.com/ZZhwAU7F2g— Goal (@goal) October 2, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Is everybody ready to kick off October on a high? It's the last weekend of club football we'll get for a fortnight - and there's plenty of sides who will be out to end it on a high.
Manchester United will be out to revive their flagging fortunes against Everton, Chelsea will look to secure a winning return against Southampton and Barcelona are prepared for another major hurdle for Ronald Koeman in the shape of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.
There's plenty to be getting on with - so grab a drink, and get ready for a day's worth of games, as we bring you all the highlights you can shake a stick at...