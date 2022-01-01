Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

Will Villarreal miss Danjuma?
Arnaut Danjuma is missing for Villarreal because of a muscle injury.
The Netherlands international is the Spanish side's top scorer in the Champions League with six goals, and their most prolific in La Liga with 10.
He will surely be a big loss for the Yellow Submarine, who start with Gerard Moreno and Dia up front against Liverpool.
Are we set for an all-England final?
Team news: Villarreal Aurier and Coquelin return to starting XI
Team news: Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho back in Liverpool starting XI
