Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea all in Premier League action

Watford v Liverpool

Eyes will be on both sides of the pitch in today's Premier League curtain-raiser of course - but the return of Claudio Ranieri to the reins of an English side has the potential to be a welcome surprise.

The Italian became a cult figure and hero not just in Leicester after he took them to a shock 2015-16 Premier League title triumph, but he was out of a job at the King Power Stadium less than a year later.

The journeyman boss has flitted around since, and most recently was with Sampdoria - but having made his reputation already, it is hard to see that, no matter how short his stay with the Hornets is, he will suffer greatly for them.