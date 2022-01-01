Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

What matches are taking place this evening?
2022-01-13T19:17:20.917Z
The matches taking place this evening are:
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao
Milan vs Genoa
Welcome to the matchday blog!
2022-01-13T19:15:30.000Z
We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also providing updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.