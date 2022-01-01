Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Cardiff City in FA Cup, Senegal & Egypt contest Afcon final, Barcelona & Real Madrid in action

But while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will have the chance to make history for their country, their club has a potential banana-skin to dodge in the FA Cup fourth round in their absence.

Elsewhere, La Liga serves up an ultimate crunch clash between two of Spain's biggest clubs, a falling Serie A giant attempt to continue their push for the top four and both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland will be looking to leave their marks on the title races in France and Germany.

Today's order of play is as follows:

1200: Liverpool vs Cardiff City

1430: Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

1515: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

1900: Senegal vs Egypt

1945: Juventus vs Verona

1945: Lille vs PSG

2000: Real Madrid vs Granada

(All times GMT)