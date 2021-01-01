Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Barcelona face Villarreal, Carabao Cup final build-up

Here's just how significant that Burnley win is
1965 - Burnley have registered their biggest away win in the English top-flight since a 4-0 victory over Sunderland in November 1965. Survival.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021
Burnley win 4-0!
It finished 4-0 to Burnley as they inflicted a heavy defeat on Wolves, with Ashley Westwood adding the fourth after Chris Wood's hat-trick.
That is a major result for Sean Dyche's side!
They're 14th in the Premier League with 36 points and they are nine points clear of the drop zone with five games left.
Sensational, fantastic, exceptional. 🤩— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 25, 2021
Protest banner flown over Elland Road
A plane flying over Elland Road reads: 2billion stolen, Glazers out. #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/R0ANPfDVDj— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) April 25, 2021
There's also UWCL action today!
PSG XI:
Notre onze de départ avec @AshleyLawrence positionnée un cran plus haut et @_alana_cook en latérale droite 📋#PSGFCB | 🏆 #UWCL pic.twitter.com/Alk1hARYTK— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) April 25, 2021
Barcelona XI:
👥 11 #FCBFemeni OFICIAL #PSGBarça— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 25, 2021
'It was attempted murder of English football'
Gary Neville has been discussing the Super League and the power dynamic of the biggest clubs in England on Sky Sports.
"This is obviously far bigger than results, three points or Manchester United winning a trophy. Last week, it's severe language, but it was an attempted murder of English football," said the former Red Devils captain.
"Sorry doesn't wash. It's gone past sorry because it's twice they've done it. If you sorry the first time with 'Big Picture', you wouldn't have brought back this one."
This question isn't going away any time soon!
Lukaku & Lautaro lead the Inter attack
Inter XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic, Lukaku, Lautaro.
Verona XI: Silvestri, Ceccherini, Magnani, Dimarco, Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic, Barak, Bessa, Lasagna.
Chris Wood appreciation post 🇳🇿
1 - Chris Wood is the first player from New Zealand to score a Premier League hat-trick, with New Zealand now the 46th different nation to be represented by a hat-trick scorer in the competition, and the first new nation since Gabon (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang). Explorer.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021
Bielsa on the Super League
Leeds United boss has addressed the thorny issue of the Super League in his programme notes...
Bielsa in his programme notes: “This week, the chairman of our club put his foot forward to limit the power of the big clubs and this is something to celebrate. Of course there are different teams, some more important than others but they should be conscious we need each other.”— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) April 25, 2021
Almost FOUR for Burnley
Matej Vydra thought he'd made it four for Burnley less than five minutes after the restart, but the Czech Republic international has had his goal ruled out for offside.
Slight reprieve for Wolves...
Here's how Juve line up against Fiorentina
Fiorentina XI: Dragowski, Caceres, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor, Venuti, Amrabat, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Ribery, Vlahovic.
Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Ligt, Bonucci, Chiellini, Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Ramsey, Alex Sandro, Dybala, Ronaldo.
📝 𝙹𝚄𝚅𝙴 𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙴-𝚄𝙿 ⚪️⚫️#FiorentinaJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/xnJ67Zpc2A— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 25, 2021
Teams are in for Leeds vs Man Utd
Paul Pogba on the bench for the Red Devils. The hosts are unchanged.
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Roberts, Costa, Bamford.
Manchester United XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford.
💬 A word from the boss...#MUFC #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/xwh4V55iQs— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 25, 2021
Hat-trick for Wood ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Chris Wood has fired Burnley well into the lead against Wolves at Molineux with three goals for the Clarets before half-time.
Sean Dyche's side lead 3-0 - if it stays this way it'll be a massive boost in their fight to avoid the drop.
A good day for the New Zealand international (and whoever had him in their fantasy football team!)
45' GOOOOOOAAAALALLLLLLL!!!! WOODY HATTY! OH MY! 0-3— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 25, 2021
Which games are on today? 📅
Here's what's in store across Sunday...
The games we'll be covering today include...
⚽️ Leeds vs Man Utd
⏰ 2pm
⚽️ Fiorentina vs Juventus
⏰ 2pm
⚽️ Inter vs Verona
⏰ 2pm
⚽️ PSG Women vs Barcelona Women
⏰ 2pm
⚽️ RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart
⏰ 2:30pm
⚽️ Villarreal vs Barcelona
⏰ 3:15pm
⚽️ Bayern Munich Women vs Chelsea Women
⏰ 4pm
⚽️ Man City vs Tottenham
⏰ 4:30pm
⚽️ Aston VIlla vs West Brom
⏰ 7pm
⚽️ Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid
⏰ 8pm
All times UK.
It's matchday! ⚽️
It's Sunday and there are games on all day. ☀️
Goal brings you all the latest news and action from the biggest fixtures across Europe.
There's action in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, not to mention the Carabao Cup final, so we've got plenty to look forward to.
We'll have team news, goal updates, VAR disputes, post-match reaction and just about anything related to all of today's marquee matches. 😎