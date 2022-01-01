Matchday LIVE: Everton vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Arsenal, plus Barcelona & Serie A title race

Everton fans are doing their best to aid the club’s bid for Premier League survival, with fans letting off early-morning fireworks outside Chelsea’s hotel before greeting the Toffees’ team bus to Goodison Park with a passionate display of support.

Followers of the Merseyside outfit gathered outside their stadium hours before kick-off on Sunday, with it decided that a show of unity was required in order to try and inspire those that have to take to the field.

Thomas Tuchel’s visitors could be forgiven for feeling a little bleary-eyed when they lock horns with a club stuck inside the top-flight drop zone, with the Blues struggling to get a good night’s sleep while out on the road.

You can watch a video of the scenes outside Chelsea's hotel here.