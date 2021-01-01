Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Everton face West Ham, Newcastle host Tottenham, Juventus & Barcelona also in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Michail Antonio West Ham Everton 2021-22
Bodies on the line

2021-10-17T14:26:38Z

Keane among those throwing himself at everything in a bid to keep Everton on terms with West Ham. Antonio thinks he has a sight of goal at one stage, but the door is slammed in his face. A breakthrough is not going to come easily.

Michael Keane Michail Antonio Everton West Ham 2021-22
Bayern in complete control

2021-10-17T14:18:31Z

Half-time in a meeting between first and second in the Bundesliga, with the gulf in class currently standing at five clear goals...

Forwards not firing

2021-10-17T14:16:37Z

There is plenty of attacking talent on display at Goodison, with Toffees winger Gray among those to have enjoyed a productive season so far, but collective lines are being fluffed at present. Shooting boots appear to have been left at home.

Demarai Gray Everton 2021-22
Five for Bayern

2021-10-17T14:08:00Z

Four goals in the space of eight minutes for Bayern and they are now five in front against out-of-sorts Leverkusen. Safe to say that is game over before half-time has been reached! Muller has got in on the act, while Gnbary has matched Lewandowski by bagging a brace.
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2021-22
Little to shout about

2021-10-17T14:06:47Z

Everton and West Ham continue to keep each other at arm’s length early in the second half. Ogbonna has thrown himself in front of a shot from Iwobi, with a goal needed to bring this game to life.

Seamus Coleman Everton 2021-22
Bayern go two up

2021-10-17T14:00:59Z

Lewandowski has his second for Bayern inside half an hour. No mistake from the Pole as he turns home from close range following good work by Davies.

All quiet in Madrid

2021-10-17T13:52:03Z

It is around this time that we should have been bringing you team news from Spain, but Madrid giants Atletico and Real have both seen their games postponed this weekend as a result of South American World Cup qualifiers running into the early hours of Friday morning European time. They will both return to action in midweek Champions League competition.

Ancelotti Inter Real Madrid Champions League
HT: Everton 0-0 West Ham

2021-10-17T13:46:47Z

All square on Merseyside

No goals at Goodison. The hosts have had the better chances, but the visitors have looked the better team. Plenty of room for improvement as Benitez and Moyes get an opportunity to make tactical tweaks at the interval.

Alex Iwobi Everton West Ham 2021-22
Who else but him?

2021-10-17T13:37:43Z

Bayern have broken the deadlock already, with Lewandowski firing them in front inside four minutes...

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2021-22
WATCH: Flag denies Soucek (UK only)

2021-10-17T13:35:54Z

Frustration for Hammers

Soucek has the ball in the net for West Ham, but the flag is up. Bowen forces a smart save from Pickford, with the rebound spilling to Soucek. He crashes into the roof of the goal from close range, but it won’t count.

Rice at quarterback

2021-10-17T13:30:16Z

NFL action is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, and Rice is doing his best to fill quarterback duties for West Ham. He is seeing plenty of the ball, as the Hammers look for him to pull the strings, but a final pass to the end zone. For Everton, Iwobi has had an air shot at a dangerous cross from Gray in what is probably the best chance of a quiet contest.

Declan Rice Everton West Ham 2021-22
Mixed messages

2021-10-17T13:20:25Z

Benitez and Moyes doing their best to get messages across from the touchline, but are those words getting through? No clear direction as yet from either side, but the hosts are starting to play their way into the game after making a slow start.

Rafa Benitez David Moyes Everton West Ham 2021-22
Hammer time

2021-10-17T13:10:38Z

No goals and few chances inside the opening 10 minutes at Goodison, but West Ham have looked bright. A couple of nervy moments for Toffees goalkeeper Pickford, but nothing to trouble him too much so far. Antonio, as always, has been putting himself about up top for the Hammers, but his most telling contribution so far has been collecting a yellow card for simulation.

Michail Antonio West Ham Everton 2021-22
Derby delight

2021-10-17T13:01:15Z

Elsewhere today, Swansea have taken the spoils in a derby date with South Wales rivals Cardiff. Jake Bidwell put the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Swans in some style.

Up and running

2021-10-17T13:00:08Z

The first top-flight fixture of the day is underway at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez and David Moyes once crossed coaching swords on opposing sides of a fierce Merseyside derby divide, so need no introduction to one another.

Everton are looking for three points that will give them a best-ever start to a Premier League season, while West Ham are trying to equal a club-record run of seven games unbeaten away from home.

David Moyes Rafa Benitez Everton Liverpool
Today's order of play

2021-10-17T12:25:02Z

Sunday's fixtures

There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.

We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:

1400: Everton vs West Ham

1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham

1945: Juventus vs Roma

2000: Barcelona vs Valencia

(All times BST)

Sergio Aguero
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-10-17T12:20:05Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.

Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.

We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Champions League 2020-21
