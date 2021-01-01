Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

We've already mooted whether it is apt to describe England as favourites tonight, given that momentum feels just as much with Denmark as it does them - and one Danish legend certainly feels that it is wrong to give them the tag.

But while Kasper Hjulmand stopped shy of claiming that his side were the favourites after disabusing their underdog moniker, legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has absolutely no qualms about suggesting that his nation are on top heading into this clash.

The shotstopper was of course pivotal to the Euro 1992 triumph of the country, and his son Kasper has followed in his footsteps to become a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Leicester City. Why shouldn't he see them as the ones to beat tonight?

