Matchday LIVE: England face Austria while France take on Wales in Euro 2020 warm-up friendlies

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Harry Kane, England 2021
Meanwhile in Madrid...

2021-06-02T17:52:41Z

Before all of today's games get started, Carlo Ancelotti held his first press conference since returning to Real Madrid, as he discussed the futures of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

An incredible lineup for France

2021-06-02T17:47:32Z

Stick N'Golo Kante in there and you have one of this summer's favourites. 

And Austria's XI

2021-06-02T17:42:25Z

Some familiar faces in the starting XI for Austria, including recent Real Madrid signing David Alaba:

Bachmann, Friedl, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Schlager, Alaba, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic.

The wait is almost over!

2021-06-02T17:15:17Z

It's taken an extra year, but the Euros are nearly upon us!

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-06-02T16:57:44Z

The road towards the Euros is officially underway as several of Europe's top teams are in action today with pre-tournament friendlies. 

Fresh off naming his right-back filled 26-man squad for the Euros, Gareth Southgate and England are set to face off with Austria, while reigning world champions France are set to take on Wales in what could be Karim Benzema's true return to Les Bleus.

Elsewhere, Germany are set to face Denmark while the Netherlands will take on Scotland.

A busy day to help kickstart a busy summer - and you can follow it all right here!