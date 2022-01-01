Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

West Ham with one eye on Europa League
David Moyes has put out a very different XI to face Chelsea, with six changes made for today's game. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Anthonio are among those to drop to the bench.
The Hammers boss is clearly prioritising the Europa League, with a semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next week.
Why not? A place in the Champions League is at stake and they are only three games from achieving it!
Brighton & Southampton XIs are in
South coast clash nears!
COME ON ALBION! 💙 Here's our starting XI to face #SaintsFC this afternoon. 📝
🇬🇭 Salisu at the back
🏴 @NathanTella_11 out wide
🇮🇪 @ShaneLong7 in attack
Here's how Burnley and Wolves line up...
The Clarets' relegation battle continues
📋 Today's starting XI to take on @Wolves 💫
🤝 Raul and Fabio start together
👊 Semedo returns
How we're lining up for #BURWOL.
Chelsea and West Ham teams are in 👇
SIX changes for the Hammers...
Six changes today.
Happy with those starting line-ups? 🤔
There's a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham to look forward to, while Anfield plays host to a Merseyside derby as Liverpool and Everton face off.
AC Milan will look to go ahead of Inter at the top of Serie A later in the day, while Barcelona are in action in one of the day's late kick-offs.
