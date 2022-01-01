Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Ham, Liverpool vs Everton & Barcelona in La Liga action

Live updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Europe's top competitions

N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2021-22
West Ham with one eye on Europa League

2022-04-24T12:40:00.000Z

David Moyes has put out a very different XI to face Chelsea, with six changes made for today's game. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Anthonio are among those to drop to the bench.

The Hammers boss is clearly prioritising the Europa League, with a semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up next week.

Why not? A place in the Champions League is at stake and they are only three games from achieving it!

Brighton & Southampton XIs are in

2022-04-24T12:37:25.654Z

South coast clash nears!

Hey, how's it going? 👋

2022-04-24T12:30:00.000Z

It's another beautiful matchday, meaning we've a day of football in front of us!

Join GOAL for all the latest updates from across Europe's top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga and more.

There's a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham to look forward to, while Anfield plays host to a Merseyside derby as Liverpool and Everton face off.

AC Milan will look to go ahead of Inter at the top of Serie A later in the day, while Barcelona are in action in one of the day's late kick-offs.

We'll bring you team news, goals and incidents as we get them, so stay tuned and get involved in the comments section!

