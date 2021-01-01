Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Milan vs Sampdoria & all Saturday's action across Europe

Join us as Chelsea host West Brom, while the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid & Juventus also feature before the huge Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Timo Werner and Mbaye Diagne

🚨 TEAM NEWS | Chelsea vs West Brom 🚨

2021-04-03T10:49:57Z

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.

Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog - yep, club football is FINALLY back! 😃

2021-04-03T10:45:01Z

Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...

11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich 
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool

....and more

 