Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

...Or Mr Blue Sky?
But history counts for nothing when it comes down to games like this. It doesn't matter how many medals generations before you won - what matters is what you do on the night.
Chelsea know this. The Blues have triumphed only once in this tournament before, when Didier Drogba saved them at the death of regular time and nailed the winning penalty against Bayern Munich in 2012.
Thomas Tuchel knows this. He was in the losing dugout less than a year ago when his Paris Saint-Germain side lost to the Bavarian giants.
History is irrelevant. The next 90 minutes - and possibly beyond - are what matters, and the hosts are not going to be intimated by what's to come.
Nights in White Satin...
In years gone by, you'd have been hard pressed to find a bookmaker that wouldn't have made Zinedine Zidane's team the favourites for this clash.
No team has won more the European Cup or the Champions League more than Real Madrid. Their 13 triumphs - a full baker's dozen - and three more finals is unmatched by any other side.
Their boss has form too. In his first spell in charge, the Frenchman led them to a hat-trick of victories in this competition, in 2016, 2017 and 2018. History is on their side.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We're into the final throes of what has been another crackerjack European season - and now, the Champions League provides us with its penultimate semi-final.
There's one game and one game only tonight - and it will decide who will join Manchester City for a shot at the most prestigious trophy in continental club football.
It's Chelsea against Real Madrid (20:00 BST), the Blues against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge - and you can follow it all here, live and dangerous.
Buckle in, folks. This one's going to be a cracker.