Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid in action

Team News: Man Utd v Aston Villa
Ronaldo leads midweek returns for hosts
Today's United line-up: confirmed ✅#MUFC | #MUNAVL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2021
This is how we line up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford. ⚪ #MUNAVL pic.twitter.com/MZ1jMarq4S— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 25, 2021
Team News: Chelsea v Man City
Lukaku set to square off with Grealish
Up the Chels! 🔵 @ParimatchGlobal | #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/Rb58LZTUv8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 25, 2021
Team news is in! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 25, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish.
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia.
📋 @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/kgKxZe2Qxu
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Can you believe it's that time of the week already? It seems only yesterday we were wrapping up the last matches of the weekend - and here we are, ready to go all again.
It's another absolute feast of action today, with not one but two early kick-offs in the Premier League - among seven games total - plus major matches in La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Buckle up - it is going to be a busy one.