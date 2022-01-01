Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton, plus Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Chelsea celebrate Arsenal 2022
Getty

Meanwhile in France...

2022-04-20T19:34:48.240Z

PSG have taken the lead over Angers!

Who else but Kylian Mbappe? The French star has the Ligue 1 leaders in the lead with a 28th-minute goal.

If PSG win and Marseille fail to capture all three points, the title will officially be headed to Paris yet again.

Halftime at Stamford Bridge

2022-04-20T19:33:25.789Z

Wow. That's all you can really say.

Four goals between Arsenal and Chelsea, with the former taking the lead twice and the latter striking back twice. An absolutely chaotic first half, but they're level headed into the break.

Watch: Azpilicueta makes it 2-2

2022-04-20T19:24:39.332Z

CHELSEA ANSWER BACK AGAIN!

2022-04-20T19:18:00.261Z

What is going on at Stamford Bridge?!?

The back-and-forth continues as Chelsea are level once again through Cesar Azpilicueta, who taps home from close range to make it 2-2 in the 32nd minute.

This game couldn't be more open!

Watch: Smith Rowe's lovely finish

2022-04-20T19:17:32.301Z

ARSENAL BACK IN THE LEAD!

2022-04-20T19:13:51.932Z

An absolutely LOVELY finish from Emile Smith Rowe, who gives Arsenal the lead moments after they nearly conceded on the other end!

The young midfielder just passes the ball into the lower corner, giving the Gunners a 2-1 advantage midway through the first half.

Wow.

CHELSEA FIRE BACK!

2022-04-20T19:04:02.748Z

GOAL CHELSEA!

Timo Werner gets a much-needed goal as he brings Chelsea level.

The German's shot deflects off Grant Xhaka, past Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net to make the score 1-1.

What. A. Start.

GOAL ARSENAL!

2022-04-20T19:00:24.000Z

Nketiah!

A mistake from Christensen and Nketiah is all the way through on goal. A simple finish, really, as Arsenal take the lead at Stamford Bridge!

GOAL LEICESTER!

2022-04-20T18:55:02.000Z

The Foxes have scored within five minutes through Harvey Barnes.

Another nightmare start for Everton...

Early jabs from fans

2022-04-20T18:50:55.815Z

Chelsea have started hot with two chances, but the supporters are also in good form.

Chelsea fans have opened with "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that," with Arsenal fans replying: "There's nobody here, just like the old days, there's nobody here."

A reminder, this is the first Chelsea game with reduced numbers of fans due to the sanctions on Roman Abramovich.

Kickoff and we're underway!

2022-04-20T18:46:05.839Z

Arsenal and Chelsea are off, as are Everton-Leicester and Newcastle-Palace.

What's at stake in the Premier League

2022-04-20T18:35:21.000Z

For Manchester City, today's easy: Win and you're top of the league. Drop points, though, and Liverpool will move into pole position for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are pretty comfortably in the top four, but the same can't be said of Arsenal, who find themselves in a race for that fourth spot. They sit fifth entering today's game, but can move level with Tottenham with a win, although Spurs have a superior goal difference.

Everton will face Leicester as they sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle, though, seem fairly okay in midtable amid a decent run of form as they face Crystal Palace with both sides level on points.

Team news: Manchester City vs Brighton

2022-04-20T18:15:07.000Z

Today's schedule

2022-04-20T18:08:25.025Z

No matter what league you're looking to follow, there's certainly a big game on today!

In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal's clash with Chelsea as the Gunners look to make a push towards the top four. Meanwhile, there's also a title race to keep an eye on, as Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool atop the league as they take on Brighton.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on a title of their own, and they'll be facing Osasuna as they inch closer as rivals Atletico Madrid take on Granada. French champions PSG, meanwhile, visit Angers, while Juventus look to continue their top-four push as they face Fiorentina.

And then there's some action in Germany as RB Leipzig host Union Berlin.

Which games will you be keeping an eye on?

Welcome!

2022-04-20T18:05:19.347Z

Hello all and welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE for Wednesday's games.

It surely will be a busy one with big games scheduled allover Europe so sit back, relax and follow along as we keep you updated through what should be a fun day of football