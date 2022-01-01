Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

Stay with GOAL to follow all the match action from crucial games in the Premier League and across Europe.

Marsch-ing down together?

2022-05-11T18:43:00.000Z

Leeds 0-1 Chelsea

What Leeds might give to have Mahatma Gandhi at centre-back right now, if only to reel off one of Jesse Marsch's inspirational quotes.

United are absolutely rocking here, and not in a good way. Chelsea look like they could pile their chances as high as the sky right now.

It'll be a real morale booster for Thomas Tuchel. For his history-buff, turn-of-phrase-loving opposite number? Not so much.

(This isn't strictly Marsch's fault of course, and here at GOAL, we do love a good quote too. But Leeds need to sharpen their skills as much as their minds.)

Blues build with brutal start

2022-05-11T18:38:00.000Z

Leeds 0-1 Chelsea

Pop quiz, kids - have Chelsea turned the corner or are Leeds just falling apart in spectacularly inept fashion?

It's been one-way traffic so far and a fine low ball across the face of goal is missed by Romelu Lukaku.

If the visitors keep plating up chances like this, against a Whites defence that look like they are falling over each other, Chucklevision-style, they won't be shy of an opportunity to put this one to bed.

GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Chelsea

2022-05-11T18:34:00.000Z

(Mason Mount)

A nightmare start for Leeds United - and a dream for Mason Mount!

The England international fires Chelsea into an early lead at Elland Road, smashing a cut-back inside the box into the roof of the net and over Illan Meslier.

Shades of their early capitulation to Arsenal must be flashing before the eyes of the Whites. Their survival mission is on the rocks already - again.

KO: Leeds v Chelsea

2022-05-11T18:30:00.000Z

In the words of Mike and the Mechanics, all Leeds need is a miracle.

But they might just get one against an out-of-sorts Chelsea.

We're underway at Elland Road!

Around the grounds

2022-05-11T18:25:00.000Z

Leeds v Chelsea

We're closing in on kick-off at Elland Road, but there are other games outside our three matches that will impact Europe today.

Leicester City will face already relegated Norwich City and Watford - another team doomed to the drop - will face another rival near the bottom end of the table in Everton in the Premier League.

Plus, Atletico Madrid will look to back up Madrid derby glory against Elche in La Liga.

Team News: Wolves v Man City

2022-05-11T18:15:00.000Z

Serie A titans battle for cup glory

2022-05-11T17:55:00.000Z

Juve v Inter

But the biggest game of all today takes place outside of British shores, in the capital of Rome, in Italy.

It's Coppa italia time - and just like the Supercopa final earlier this year, it is Serie A title holders Inter versus Juventus, the most storied club in Scudetto history.

Cup finals don't get much bigger than this - and it's going to be an absolute cracker, we hope.

City eye restoration at summit against hosts

2022-05-11T17:50:00.000Z

Wolves v Man City

But there's just as much at stake for another Premier League side as Leeds too - albeit at the other end of the table.

Manchester City are joint-level at the summit after Liverpool's own successful trip to the Midlands on Tuesday against Aston Villa - but Pep Guardiola's side can open up three-point daylight again with victory over Wolves.

Even a draw would be enough for the Citizens to move clear on their own two legs - and their destiny would remain firmly in their hands. Bruno Lage and company stand in their way.

Blues seek security as Whites chase safety

2022-05-11T17:45:00.000Z

Leeds v Chelsea

So, first out of the gate on our agenda today will be one of English football's great rivalries, stretching the distance of the M1 - but there is more at stake than a trip up and down the country.

Chelsea have faltered since making the FA Cup final and though they should still secure Champions League football, their form is still an issue for Thomas Tuchel.

A bounce-back against Leeds is likely on the cards - but with the Whites now in the relegation zone, it is a madcap dive for safety from Jesse Marsch's Gandhi-quoting men that they must deliver at Elland Road.

Today's order of play

2022-05-11T17:35:00.000Z

1930/1430/1130: Leeds United v Chelsea
2000/1500/1200: Juventus v Inter
2015/1515/1215: Wolves v Manchester City

(All times BST/EST/PT)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-05-11T17:30:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

