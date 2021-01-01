Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed that Michail Antonio is out after testing positive for Covid-19.

"He tested positive last week, about a week ago so we're getting him closer to being back, but he is not here tonight," Moyes told Sky Sports.

"It has been some draw in the cups (they have already played Manchester United and Manchester City in this competition) but the players have played really well so let's hope we can do it again tonight.

"We're a bit limited with some injuries but tried to give some people opportunities and we did that in Europe as well."