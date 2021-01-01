Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

GOAL LEICESTER!
My goodness what a hit from James Maddison.
The Leicester midfielder absolutely rocketed one from 25-ish yards out, and Caominh Kelleher was left helpless as it soared into the back of the net.
Leicester's two-goal advantage is restored as they lead 3-1.
GOAL SPURS!
A great goal from Spurs, who are now ahead 1-0.
Good hold up play from Bergwijn before finding Hojbjerg, who is able to find Bergwijn with a return ball.
No mistake from the Dutchman and it's 1-0 Spurs.
GOAL LIVERPOOL!
What. A. Game.
Three goals inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, and it's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the latest one.
The midfielder was teed up by Roberto Firmino, who danced around in the box for a few seconds before squaring up the Englishman.
The Ox's shot went straight into the bottom corner and Liverpool are certainly back in it.
Atleti fall in Spain
In La Liga, we already have a surprise result at Atletico Madrid have fallen to Granada.
Joao Felix scored two minutes in but goals from Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina were enough to doom Diego Simeone's side.
2-0 to LEICESTER!
VARDY AGAIN!
Liverpool are 2-0 behind against Leicester and it's that man on the scoresheet again.
Daka squares one to the English forward for what is basically a simple tap-in, giving Leicester a two-goal lead within the first 13 minutes.
What a start for Leicester.
GOAL LEICESTER!
Leicester are in the lead within the first 10 minutes and guess who scored it?
It's Jamie Vardy with the goal as the Foxes lead early at Anfield against far from a top-level Liverpool
Team News: Lorient vs PSG
The starting XI to face Lorient
#FCLPSG pic.twitter.com/OPT2HPtVco
Le onze du Lorient pour affronter le PSG
⏱ Coup d'envoi à 21h. #FCLPSG
Allez Lorient ! pic.twitter.com/VrBVaepSbe
Kickoff and we're underway!
Today's three Carabao Cup games are all underway!
Antonio out with Covid-19
West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed that Michail Antonio is out after testing positive for Covid-19.
"He tested positive last week, about a week ago so we're getting him closer to being back, but he is not here tonight," Moyes told Sky Sports.
"It has been some draw in the cups (they have already played Manchester United and Manchester City in this competition) but the players have played really well so let's hope we can do it again tonight.
"We're a bit limited with some injuries but tried to give some people opportunities and we did that in Europe as well."
Harvey Vale is in Chelsea's XI tonight, and GOAL has you covered with all you need to know about the youngster.
Team news: Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Our starting XI vs Athletic Club!
LINE-UP The 11 Lions set to face Real Madrid at San Mamés tonight in what is our last match of 2021!
Meanwhile in Italy...
The first round of games are coming to an end in Italy as Inter have topped Torino 1-0 on a goal from Denzel Dumfries.
Elsewhere, Roma have drawn Sampdoria 1-1 while Verona and Fiorentina have also finished their match with one goal each.
As things stand, Inter sit atop Serie A with a seven-point gap, but both second-place Napoli and third-place Milan will still play today.
Napoli will face Spezia while Milan are scheduled to face Empoli.
Young squads all around
Due to fixture congestion and Covid absences, there are plenty of young stars playing for the Premier League heavy hitters.
Chelsea have made eight changes from the team that started on Sunday against Wolves, with three teenagers, Xavier Simons, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Harvey Vale, all in the XI.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have just one player back from the XI that drew Tottenham over the weekend, with teenager Tyler Morton the lone holdover.
He's joined by youngster Billy Koumetio, who makes his first Liverpool start, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been left out of the squad altogether.
Team news: Tottenham vs West Ham
Our quarter-final starting XI!
Tonight's line-up for our Carabao Cup quarter-final...
Team news: Brentford vs Chelsea
𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎
Here's how we line-up for tonight's Carabao Cup Quarter-Final
Here's how we line-up for tonight's @Carabao_Cup Quarter-Final
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/G1HdbhlUFQ
Your Chelsea team news tonight!
Team news: Liverpool vs Leicester
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2021
Here’s how the Reds line up for #LIVLEI in the @Carabao_Cup quarter-final 👊
Here's how we start at Anfield in the Carabao Cup
Welcome!
Hello all and welcome! It's another busy day of football across Europe, with the main focus being on the Carabao Cup as Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are all in action.
Liverpool face a tough task as the Reds take on Leicester City, while Tottenham's match may be more difficult as they host West Ham. Chelsea, meanwhile, will visit Brentford in their match.
But those aren't the only games on the schedule, as Inter, Milan and Napoli are all in action in Italy, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid headline games in Spain against Granada and Athletic Club, respectively.