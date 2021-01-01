Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City smash Brighton, Chelsea put seven past Norwich, AC Milan in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Calabria AC Milan 2021
Getty

RED CARD: Bologna 2-2 Milan

2021-10-23T20:04:49Z

(Roberto Soriano)

Oh dear oh dear! Bologna are now down to nine men after Roberto Soriano is found to have been the perpetrator of a rather ugly foul with his boot from VAR replay. This might unravel their hard work done during the start of the second half.

Bologna 2-2 Milan

2021-10-23T20:00:45Z

Unbelievable scenes here. Two goals in four minutes by Bologna, who always looked likely to score despite having a man sent off. Milan never looked like they had sealed the game away, even going two goals up, and now they're paying for the fact that they didn't enough to close the game up. Long live football!

GOAL!!! Bologna 2-2 Milan

2021-10-23T19:58:20Z

(Musa Barrow)

Disaster for Milan!!! They've been caught sleeping – Musa Barrow pounces and scores, and is onside. Bologna have now scored two goals after finding themselves two goals down and with a man sent off.

What a game!

GOAL! Bologna 1-2 Milan

2021-10-23T19:55:55Z

(Zlatan Ibrahimovic OG)

Would you believe it! 10-man Bologna have pulled one back just after the break! Are they back in this? It's an own goal by none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been very prolific at both ends of the pitch tonight. Unfortunate!

HT: Bologna 0-2 Milan

2021-10-23T19:33:47Z

And here we are at the break! Milan are firmly in the lead after Bologna had a man sent off, and though the home team seemed dangerously close to equalising, Davide Calabria's goal now looks to have put them home and dry. Still another 45 minutes to go, though, but if the score stays like this, Milan will return to the top of the Serie A table.

GOAL! Bologna 0-2 Milan

2021-10-23T19:22:23Z

And Milan double their lead! Captain Davide Calabria scores to put Milan 2-0 up, just after a period where Bologna were looking dangerous despite being a man down. It's a great finish, and potentially game over now.

Bologna 0-1 Milan

2021-10-23T19:09:57Z

After a quick VAR check, the red card still stnads, and Adama Soumaoro does indeed leave the pitch. Zlatan Ibrahimovic steps up to take the ensuing free-kick, but his shot hits the Bologna wall.

RED CARD: Bologna 0-1 Milan

2021-10-23T19:08:09Z

Bologna are down to 10 men after Adama Soumaoro is given a straight red card for bringing down Rade Krunic! Oof. Bologna have got a mountain to climb now.

GOAL! Bologna 0-1 Milan

2021-10-23T19:03:54Z

And Milan take the lead! It's a cool, crisp goal by Rafael Leao thanks to a wonderful assist by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The ball took a little deflection on its way in, but that's not to take away from Leao's effort – it was a great, fast piece of play.

Bologna 0-0 Milan

2021-10-23T19:01:09Z

Still goalless in Bologna, with both sides having decent chances to go forward. Bologna have just squandered their best opportunity to take the lead, with the effort leading to an eventual goal-kick. Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked like he'd picked up a little knock in the opening 15 minutes, clutching his leg, but he seems to have shaken it off – he is superhuman.

KO: Bologna v Milan

2021-10-23T18:45:00Z

It's been a busy day, with goals galore in the Premier League and Bundesliga - and now, we turn our attention to Serie A, for the final game of our live blog.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic headlines the visitors today. Is the Swede going to add his name to the rampant collection of scorers we've seen on show?

FT: Brighton 1-4 Man City

2021-10-23T18:25:00Z

Foden double seals three points for visitors

It's not the freewheeling victory that the first half suggested - and credit goes to their hosts for sticking up a sterner test - but chalk up another win for Manchester City in their Premier League title defence.

They leave Brighton with three points. Phil Foden will have a spring in his step again, you imagine.

The Seagulls will be left to roost before their next plan

GOAL: Brighton 1-4 Man City

2021-10-23T18:23:00Z

(Riyad Mahrez)

The final bit of gloss for Pep Guardiola and company!

Phil Foden eyes up a hat-trick but can't quite find the shot. The ball is fanned out to the left, then back inside and the England man does the unselfish thing and plays it on to Riyad Mahrez.

He doesn't miss, pulling the trigger and smashing a fine finish home. Game over.

GOAL: Brighton 1-3 Man City

2021-10-23T18:09:00Z

(Alexis Mac Allister)

You'd have been forgiven for thinking that Manchester City would add to their haul, a la Chelsea - but instead, they've drawn a second-half blank and have now conceded!
 
The penalty goes the way of the Seagulls, much to the visitors' disgruntlement. Up steps Alexis Mac Allister to take it.
 
He makes no mistake, though Ederson comes close to stopping it on its way to the upper-right side of the goal.

Newcastle 'stopped the rot'

2021-10-23T17:55:00Z

FT: Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle interim boss Graeme Jones has caught his breath now talking over his side's draw with Match of the Day, stating: "It was a rollercoaster at times. I thought off the ball we were comfortable in the first half.

"I worked with Christian Benteke with Belgium so I know where his profile is. He obviously came up with the goods, which was a little bit disappointing. The second goal that was ruled out was a clear foul.

"From a defensive point of view we’ve tightened up. We’ve stopped the rot, which is important. It gives us a platform. I’ll look at the game, chop it up, and look at improvements for the next game."

Back underway

2021-10-23T17:35:00Z

Brighton 0-3 Man City

Ranieri delights in Watford win

2021-10-23T17:25:00Z

FT: Everton 2-5 Watford

Claudio Ranieri has paid a glowing tribute to his side after their shock comeback, stating: "I felt the players never gave up. Five goals against Liverpool is too much and I am very happy because we played quickly forward.

"Joshua King was amazing. not only for the three goals but also for how he holds the ball and and fights with the centre-backs."

"Rome was not built in one night. We have to work hard. Finally this last week we worked together for the first time, of course we can improve."

Ranieri Watford Premier League
Getty

HT: Brighton 0-3 Man City

2021-10-23T17:17:00Z

Foden double hands visitors lead

The whistle goes in Brighton - and the hosts will be happy to head down the tunnel.

It has been a tough half for them, but take nothing away from Manchester City, who have shown their champion material once more.

Just how many more could they add from here?

GOAL: Brighton 0-3 Man City

2021-10-23T17:01:00Z

(Phil Foden)

Two goals in three minutes for Phil Foden!

Anything that Chelsea can do, Manchester City can do just as well, it seems. And just like Mason Mount was at the heart of the Blues' success, it is another young England talent doing the big work today.

This one is not really his work though - he just happens to be in the way. Jack Grealish sees a shot blocked, Gabriel Jesus follows up and it takes a deflection off his team-mate to nestle in at the left post.

GOAL: Brighton 0-2 Man City

2021-10-23T16:58:00Z

(Phil Foden)

You can't just stop this kid, can you?

Phil Foden is playing his way back into a starting berth for England at Qatar 2022 right now, and his support run here is fantastic.

Jack Grealish makes the metres for the throughball, and plays it across to the right for his Three Lions team-mate, who tucks it away.

Gundogan remains in fine fettle

2021-10-23T16:50:00Z

Brighton 0-1 Man City

GOAL: Brighton 0-1 Man City

2021-10-23T16:43:00Z

(Ilkay Gundogan)

A cracker of an opener for Manchester City - but not without controversy!

Brighton feel there is a foul in the build-up that should chalk off the overhead kick from Bernardo Silva, one turned in at close range by Ilkay Gundogan.

But VAR does not see it that way and the goal stands!

Neuer hits triple-century

2021-10-23T16:38:00Z

FT: Bayern 4-0 Hoffenheim

KO: Brighton v Man City

2021-10-23T16:30:00Z

For the last time in the Premier League today, we are underway - and Manchester City will hope they can match Chelsea's efforts earlier today.

Even matching that Watford result would do them nicely. Pep Guardiola will expect nothing less than a win from his side.

The kids are alright

2021-10-23T16:20:00Z

FT: Bielefeld 1-3 Dortmund

Too fast to fight

2021-10-23T16:10:00Z

FT: Everton 2-5 Watford

FT: Everton 2-5 Watford

2021-10-23T15:58:00Z

Full-time across Premier League

There goes the whistle - and one of the all-time great turnarounds in Premier League history is complete!

Claudio Ranieri needed a bit of magic, and with a Josh King hat-trick, he has got that. His Watford reign has its first win.

Elsewhere, VAR denies Crystal Palace victory against Newcastle, a late penalty rescues a point for Leeds against Wolves and Maxwel Cornet's double ensures a share of the spoils between Southampton and Burnley.

What a slate of fixtures!

GOAL: Leeds 1-1 Wolves

2021-10-23T15:54:00Z

(Rodrigo)

For the greatest rescue package you've seen in West Yorkshire!

There's been no shortage of drama today but Joe Gelhardt - one of several young replacements on, with Raphinha off injured - breaks into the Wolves box and draws a penalty.

Up steps Rodrigo - and the Spain international buries it in the bottom-left corner, deep into injury time.

GOAL: Everton 2-5 Watford

2021-10-23T15:51:00Z

(Emmanuel Dennis)

What on earth is happening on Merseyside?!

Emmanuel Dennis has just made it five - yes, five! - goals to Watford. Goodison Park has become the scene of a notorious Hornets crime.

What a win this has become for Claudio Ranieri.

NO GOAL: Palace 1-1 Newcastle

2021-10-23T15:48:00Z

(Christian Benteke)

What a let-off for the Magpies!

Christian Benteke heads a finish into the back of the box following a superb set-piece delivery but celebrations will be short-lived.

VAR chalks it off for a foul moments before. It remains all square.

GOAL: Everton 2-4 Watford

2021-10-23T15:46:00Z

(Joshua King)

Hold the press - this might just be the comeback of the season! What a turnaround from Watford! What a hat-trick from Josh King!

From out of nowhere, Claudio Ranieri's side look to have seized three points on the road - and this should be the goal that concludes it.

The man of the moment is fed the short ball into the box, turns one defender round and slots home accordingly, before his team-mates mob him.

GOAL: Everton 2-3 Watford

2021-10-23T15:40:00Z

(Joshua King)

HELLO THERE!

Watford lead! We repeat, Watford lead! They sail downfield on the counter and cut Everton to ribbons.

Emmanuel Dennis speeds away on the right, and flicks inside for the unmarked Josh King He controls it with his left, drops it to his right and carves a fantastic half-volley in at the near post.

What drama!

GOAL: Everton 2-2 Watford

2021-10-23T15:38:00Z

(Juraj Kucka)

Hello there!

Out of nowhere, the Hornets are level! Cucho Hernandez is the man to set it up, floating a pinpoint corner in from the right flank.

Juraj Kucka is there, rises above the throng and powers a cracker of a header home. Watford's support on the road are elated!

A head... ahead?

2021-10-23T15:35:00Z

Palace 1-1 Newcastle

Team News: Brighton v Man City

2021-10-23T15:30:00Z

Gundogan in for visitors

GOAL: Palace 1-1 Newcastle

2021-10-23T15:25:00Z

(Callum Wilson)

There is the response the Magpies wanted!

A round of applause from the new owners in the stands as Callum Wilson sticks a right-footed bicycle kick from the middle of the box into the back of the net under pressure.

Emil Krafth supplied the ball from the corner - but never mind that, look at that finish!

GOAL: Everton 2-1 Watford

2021-10-23T15:23:00Z

(Richarlison)

The Toffees have got the Hornets stuck now!

Richarlison puts the hosts back on top with a close-range header, supplied after Michael Keane's ball found its way across to him.

It has been coming, arguably, at Goodison Park, and the home side have three points in their sights once more.

FT: Bayern 4-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T15:22:00Z

FT: Bielefeld 1-3 Dortmund

It's all over in the Bundesliga - and it is two big wins for the favourites as this title race continues to take shape.

Business as usual, you might say, but Bayern arguably would have expected a tougher challenge, with their four-goal haul a credit to their gameplan.

Dortmund too avoid a banana-skin and pick up the three points.

GOAL: Bielefeld 1-3 Dortmund

2021-10-23T15:19:00Z

(Fabian Klos)

At last, a spot of consolation for the hosts.

A penalty comes their way and Fabian Klos converts, to give the home fans something to cheer about.

But make no mistake, this has been imperious stuff from Borussia Dortmund.

GOAL: Bayern 4-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T15:18:00Z

(Kingsley Coman)

This one might just be a little harsh in the end on Hoffenheim - but take nothing away from Bayern Munich and their ability to thrill.

Kingsley Coman snaps up Dayot Upamecano's throughball, takes it into the box and tucks it in at the right post.

Game, set and match to the hosts at Allianz Arena.

GOAL: Saints 2-2 Burnley

2021-10-23T15:16:00Z

(Maxwel Cornet)

The Clarets pull it back to level pegging once more!

Maxwel Cornet is delivering a showcase with all the sauce and sprinkles you can ask for. He puts a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner.

Ashley Westwood provides the assist to cheer Sean Dyche's men.

GOAL: Palace 1-0 Newcastle

2021-10-23T15:15:00Z

(Christian Benteke)

The Eagles pick off the Magpies at Selhurst Park!

The new era at St James' Park could be set for consecutive losses to open its account. Christian Benteke nudges a close-range header in and it is the hosts who hit the front.

Just over half-an-hour left in this one.

GOAL: Bayern 3-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T15:13:00Z

(Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting)

It's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting time!

Bayern bring up the three-goal haul and that should be more than enough to see any late shocks in this one.

The former Stoke City man - among other clubs - meets Dayot Upamecano's corner and does the business.

WATCH: Hummels nets super finish for Dortmund (US only)

2021-10-23T15:10:00Z

Bielefeld 0-3 Dortmund

GOAL: Saints 2-1 Burnley

2021-10-23T15:09:00Z

(Armando Broja)

The hosts cement their turnaround!

Armando Broja drives through the middle and drives hard, defenders falling off his pace like waves crashing back into the surf.

He reaches the box, sets his target and cracks a fantastic low finish in at the opposite side, on the left.

Back underway

2021-10-23T15:05:00Z

Saints 1-1 Burnley

GOAL: Bielefeld 0-3 Dortmund

2021-10-23T15:03:00Z

(Jude Bellingham)

Game, set and match to Borussia Dortmund!

Marco Reus goes close and gets blocked - but Jude Bellingham makes sure the second bite of the cherry proves more fruitful, and the visitors add a third at close-range.

It is the first goal of the second half in our two Bundesliga matches.

HT: Everton 1-1 Watford

2021-10-23T14:50:00Z

Half-time in the Premier League

There go the whistles, one after the other, at Elland Road, St Mary's Stadium, Selhurst Park and Goodison Park.

Five goals, with just one side - Wolves - out in front - but it has by no means been a poor first half around the Premier League.

Leeds will have more concerns than most but let us see how it shakes out from here.

GOAL: Saints 1-1 Burnley

2021-10-23T14:41:00Z

(Valentino Livramento)

Saints strike back!

You can't make many ice-cream puns about Valentino Livramento's name, but the Southampton man has put his side firmly back into this contest - and will likely send them into the break on level terms.

Nathan Redmond sticks a cross in following a corner and he is there to head a finish into the top-right side of the goal.

Kingmaker

2021-10-23T14:30:00Z

Everton 1-1 Watford

HT: Bayern 2-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T14:20:00Z

HT: Bielefeld 0-2 Dortmund

The whistle goes in the Bundesliga for the break - and boy, are the favourites in front.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both have one hand on a three-point haul.

Plenty of time still to go though.

Target man

2021-10-23T14:18:00Z

Leeds 0-1 Wolves

GOAL: Bielefeld 0-2 Dortmund

2021-10-23T14:15:00Z

(Mats Hummels)

Right on the stroke of half-time!

Mats Hummels nabs a second for Dortmund, out of a corner, and it is a hammer-blow for the relegation-battling hosts against their opponents.

Marco Rose's men are well on course for victory, even without Erling Haaland.

GOAL: Saints 0-1 Burnley

2021-10-23T14:13:00Z

(Maxwel Cornet)

Insert your 99 jokes here - Maxwel Cornet has served up an opener for the Clarets!

Matthew Lowton helps turn a spell of pressure on the Southampton box into a breakthrough, sailing a long pass into the area.

Up steps his team-mate who glances a fine header in to help it on his way.

GOAL: Everton 1-1 Watford

2021-10-23T14:13:00Z

(Joshua King)

Just the ticket for the Hornets! They've stung the Toffees there!

A free-kick out on the right wing gives them a foothold, Watford curl it in and a speculative header takes it towards the far post.

Josh King is there to stretch for the ball and redirect it into the goal. Game on!

Josh King Watford 2021-22
Getty Images

GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Wolves

2021-10-23T14:10:00Z

(Hwang Hee-Chan)

A poacher's goal - but Hwang Hee-Chan will not care about that one!

Leeds will be kicking themselves for allowing Wolves to cut so deep and so casually into their box - but they think they've ridden their luck when Raul Jimenez miscues his effort.

The shot deflects into the path of his team-mate on his heels however and he leathers a close-range finish in to open the scoring at Elland Road.

GOAL: Everton 1-0 Watford

2021-10-23T14:03:00Z

(Tom Davies)

Dilly ding, dilly dong - it's all gone wrong for Watford!

Claudio Ranieri surely must know the size of the task ahead of him now Tom Davies bundles home a flat pass from Demarai Gray after Everton move with a fantastic counter.

That pleases Rafa Benitez and the home crowd at Goodison Park.

GOAL: Bielefeld 0-1 Dortmund

2021-10-23T14:02:00Z

(Emre Can)

No Erling Haaland? No problem!

Donyell Malen draws the foul off Cedric Brunner inside the box and wins the penalty for the visitors.

Up steps Emre Can - and into the back of the net the ball goes. First blood to Borussia Dortmund.

GOAL: Bayern 2-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T14:01:00Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

Pick that one out!

It wouldn't be a Bundesliga matchday without a Robert Lewandowski finish - and the Poland man has just planted a beauty in the top-right corner, from outside the box no less.

Bayern Munich double their lead and are at risk of running away with this one. 

KO: Leeds v Wolves

2021-10-23T14:00:00Z

Premier League games underway

Sticking in England, we are into the thick of it for the four games that make up the middle of today's Premier League schedule.

How long before a goal, do we reckon?

Tuchel: It is only one game

2021-10-23T13:55:00Z

FT: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

Back at Stamford Brudge, Thomas Tuchel is telling BT Sport that his side will not be getting carried away despite their performance today.

"We had a good performance, we were sharp and put in a lot of effort," he says. "The result was that we had high pressing, many ball wins, created lots of chances and we were very precise today.

"To score seven you maybe need a bit of luck but it was a good effort. That will not stop, this was just one game. We are up for a challenge again on Tuesday and they will have to prove it again. All the credit but it is only one game."

GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T13:46:00Z

(Serge Gnabry)

There's no denying him this time!

Serge Gnabry does get the opener now, sliding a superb finish across the face of goal after he darts in on the right edge, flashing it into the back of the net.

The champions pick up normal service.

Mount pressured self to score

2021-10-23T13:45:00Z

FT: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

As we limber up in Germany, Mason Mount is beaming in England. The hat-trick hero has been speaking to BT Sport on his efforts today.

"Before the game I put pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet, then three came around in the same game," he says. "It’s obviously a massive moment for me. I’ll remember this one for a long time.

“I was always getting in positions to score, but I just wasn’t putting it in the back of the net. I thought the last one might be offside. It was my luck today, but it’s also about the team. We spoke before about being at it from the beginning, we did that today."

NO GOAL: Bayern 0-0 Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T13:40:00Z

(Serge Gnabry)

Serge Gnabry has the ball in the back of the net - but VAR will overturn it!

The Bayern man nips onto a loose ball after Jamal Musiala dislodged it from Florian Grillitsch, inside the box and ready to fire home.

But the latter is deemed to have been fouled after much pressure and a consultation.

KO: Bayern v Hoffenheim

2021-10-23T13:30:00Z

KO: Bielefeld v Dortmund

From the Premier League - though we'll have further reaction from that thrashing throughout the day - to the Bundesliga now, and our two headline picks are underway.

We'll have all the big beats from these two, as well as the quartet of Premier League games poised to get underway in just under half-an-hour.

Starman

2021-10-23T13:27:00Z

FT: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

FT: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T13:22:00Z

Mount hat-trick headlines rout

A day to forget at the office for Norwich - but one to remember for a long-time for Chelsea!

Four England stars, seven goals and a hat-trick for Mason Mount. Thomas Tuchel can have no complaints at all.

What a start to the day at Stamford Bridge.

GOAL: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T13:20:00Z

(Mason Mount)

That's the match ball for Mason Mount!

Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek combine, move the ball down the right flank as injury time begins, and the square ball is bundled over by the England international.

He has three for the game. Stamford Bridge is absolutely swinging right now.

GOAL: Chelsea 6-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T13:12:00Z

(Mason Mount)

Six of the best!

Norwich still haven't escaped further pain, and now, a penalty concession allows a spot of final gloss from Mason Mount.

He doesn't miss, planting a rocket into the bottom-left corner, even as Tim Krul goes for it.

RED CARD: Chelsea 5-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:52:00Z

(Ben Gibson)

The Canaries are down a man for the rest of this one! With just over 25 minutes left, they will play with 10.

Ben Gibson has already picked up one yellow and he gets shown a second now for a lazy, late challenge.

At least he gets an early bath. The rest of his team-mates have to suffer on with this one.

GOAL: Chelsea 5-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:50:00Z

(Callum Hudson-Odoi)

This could move beyond thrashing territory, couldn't it? Norwich have more holes than a block of Swiss cheese about them, and Chelsea are doing the job.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a second, and this one takes a kind deflection as he looks to squeak it through with a narrow shot from the left. Tim Krul looks like he just wants to go back to bed.

Five goals from four England men. Gareth Southgate, perched in the crowd, must be liking what he is seeing.

GOAL: Chelsea 4-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:44:00Z

(Ben Chilwell)

Four goals in two successive games for Chelsea - and it's Ben Chilwell back on the scoresheet once more!

Jorginho, Kovacic and Mount combine, play it low and slow to the left-back on the edge of the box, and he tucks a powerful finish past Krul.

Having slipped out of contention as England's starting pick in his position behind Luke Shaw to a point, Chilwell is definitely staking his claim again.

Cobham Fever

2021-10-23T12:40:00Z

Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

Back underway

2021-10-23T12:32:00Z

Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

WATCH: James dink makes it three for Blues (UK only)

2021-10-23T12:20:00Z

HT: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

HT: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:16:00Z

There's a well-known Simpsons meme you'll see floating around on the internet that could be applied to this one, it must be said.

Chelsea can stop; Norwich are already gone. But you get the sense Thomas Tuchel will be a bit irked if they don't add to their haul after the break.

Much for Daniel Farke to do in this one.

GOAL: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T12:12:00Z

(Reece James)

Three of the best, and it's not even half-time yet!

But Reece James' finish might be the pick of the bunch. Jorginho edges the ball wide to Mason Mount, who slides it through for his fellow England starlet.

The wing-back latches on, brings it up to Tim Krul and casually lobs it over him, in at the far side of the net.

Pick 'n' mix

2021-10-23T12:07:00Z

Chelsea 2-0 Norwich

WATCH: Hudson-Odoi doubles Chelsea lead (UK only)

2021-10-23T11:57:00Z

Chelsea 2-0 Norwich

GOAL: Chelsea 2-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T11:48:00Z

(Callum Hudson-Odoi)

Two inside the first quarter - and Callum Hudson-Odoi has the goal he craves!

The England man has seized his chance and stuck one in the back of the net there, to take this game from tough to terrible for Norwich in the blink of an eye.

Antonio Rudiger nudges a side pass on halfway to Mateo Kovacic, the midfielder threads a glorious throughball downfield and the forward latches on to clip a low finish home.

GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

2021-10-23T11:38:00Z

(Mason Mount)

What a hit from Mason Mount - but it is the assist from Jorginho that might get so many people talking.

The defender is the man who gets the ball after a Norwich clearing header steers it to the edge of the box, and he shows some outstanding control to flick it right for his team-mate.

The England man thrashes a low, sighted effort in at the opposite post and wheels away in celebration.

KO: Chelsea v Norwich

2021-10-23T11:30:00Z

The teams are out at Stamford Bridge, the ball is in the centre circle - and the whistle goes in our first game of the day!

Even missing their key frontmen, Chelsea are the heavy favourites. The question feels more a case of when they will score, rather than if.

On this day in history...

2021-10-23T11:24:00Z

Hudson-Odoi needs "250 games" for spot

2021-10-23T11:18:00Z

Chelsea v Norwich

Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to go on a run of 250 strong performances to prove he deserves a starting spot at Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel has suggested.

Well, this is the first of them then - injuries has forced the German to recall him to his starting line-up.

The 20-year-old has struggled for time under the Blues' current boss, and will hope to impress today.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea 2021-22
Getty

Going underground

2021-10-23T11:12:00Z

Norwich v Chelsea

Today's order of play

2021-10-23T11:06:00Z

We've got half-a-dozen Premier League clashes today, topped out by Chelsea's encounter with relegation-battling Norwich and brought to a close by Manchester City's trip to Brighton - plus Bayern Munich, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all in action too.

Here's how it shakes out:

1230: Chelsea v Norwich City
1430: Bielefeld v Dortmund
1430: Bayern v Hoffenheim
1500: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
1500: Everton v Watford
1500: Leeds v Wolves
1500: Southampton v Burnley
1730: Brighton v Man City
1945: Bologna v AC Milan

(All times BST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-23T11:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because we are about to begin, to put it mildly.

A blockbuster weekend is in store, and the main course might be tomorrow's Sunday roast - but if today is a plate of sporting starters, then there is nothing to miss.

Strap yourselves in. It's going to be a big one.

Jack Grealish Manchester City 2021-22
Getty