Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Champions League quarter final first legs as Man City host Atletico and Benfica face Liverpool

GOAL keeps you up to date with all the key incidents from Tuesday's matches in the Champions League

Mr Unpopular

2022-04-05T18:40:00.000Z

Benfica v Liverpool

Sellout!

2022-04-05T18:30:00.000Z

Welcome to the stage

2022-04-05T18:00:00.000Z

Man City v Atletico

Team News: Man City v Atletico

2022-04-05T17:50:00.000Z

Today's order of play

2022-04-05T17:47:30.000Z

We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see defending champions Chelsea and the side they deposed, Bayern Munich, in action, with both sides set to square off tomorrow against Real Madrid and Villarreal.

But boy, do we have two potential slam-dunk ties for you today. Our order of play is as follows:

2000/1500: Benfica v Liverpool
2000/1500: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

(All times BST/EST)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-05T17:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

And then, there were eight. It's been a long time since the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League first kicked into gear, but at last, the home stretch is in sight - and just over half-a-dozen heavyweights remain in the mix to lift the continent's biggest club prize.

Three Premier League go-getters. A trio of trophy chasers from La Liga. One undisputed Bundesliga kingpin - and a Primeira Liga side ready to pounce.

Sit back, and get ready - it's about to get hot in here.

