Matchday LIVE: Champions League quarter final first legs as Man City host Atletico and Benfica face Liverpool

We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see defending champions Chelsea and the side they deposed, Bayern Munich, in action, with both sides set to square off tomorrow against Real Madrid and Villarreal.

But boy, do we have two potential slam-dunk ties for you today. Our order of play is as follows:

2000/1500: Benfica v Liverpool

2000/1500: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

(All times BST/EST)