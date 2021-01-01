After winning seven consecutive home matches in European competition, Manchester United are currently winless in three (D2 L1), their longest run since October 2018 (three games); they have never gone four such matches without a win.

Under the competition’s latest format (since 2009), only one has side progressed from a knockout tie having lost the first leg by at least two goals at home – Sevilla versus Real Betis in 2013-14.

Marcus Rashford has scored eight goals in 10 matches in European competition this season – excluding qualifiers, this is the most by a Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo (eight goals) in 2007-08, while the last player to net more was Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (12). [Opta]