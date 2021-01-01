Matchday LIVE: Atletico, Juventus, Inter and PSG all in action after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Thank you and good bye
Well, what a day that was! A late comeback from Atletico Madrid can't quite sink Real Sociedad, PSG are held to a draw by Marseille, Juventus snatch a late point against Inter and West Ham get the best of Tottenham, among others.
There was another result today too. Just what was it? Hard to put your finger on, isn't it...
We'll be back next time. Until then, thank you for joining us - and have a great week!
Dybala haunts Nerazzurri once more
FT: Inter 1-1 Juve
Blank slate for Messi once more
FT: Marseille 0-0 PSG
Almost being caught by a pitch invader wasn't exactly the high point of Lionel Messi's involvement for Paris Saint-Germain today, but the Argentine is still finding his rhythms at his new home.
Arguably, in spite of worse overall team form, Cristiano Ronaldo is delivering the goods more for Manchester United than his rival is in France.
But the season is long and winding, and with a Copa America hangover perhaps still floating in the air - there's certainly a Euro 2020 hangover for several players - it may be another month before the forward is up to scratch again.
Comeback kings
FT: Atletico 2-2 Sociedad
FT: Atletico 2-2 Sociedad
Suarez double holds Sociedad to draw
That's it in La Liga - and Atletico Madrid fight back through Luis Suarez, who takes a chunk out of Real Sociedad's dreams, to grab a point in the pair's encounter.
But it is not enough to stop the visitors from moving to the summit, at least for now. Even so, they will consider this a missed chance, given where they sat at one point.
Diego Simeone's men get their reward in the end.
Suarez to the rescue
Atletico 2-2 Sociedad
FT: Inter 1-1 Juventus
FT: Marseille 0-0 PSG
There go the whistles, one after the other, in Milan and Marseille - and the spoils are shared in both Serie A and Ligue 1!
Paulo Dybala's late penalty cancels out Edin Dzeko's opener between Inter and Juventus - while a pair of offside calls in the first half means that nobody gets a goal for sticking the ball in the back of the net between Marseille and PSG.
It's dropped points for Mauricio Pochettino's side, perhaps. Lionel Messi's hit-and-miss start to life in France continues.
GOAL: Inter 1-1 Juve
(Paulo Dybala)
Two penalties, two tied games in Europe in the space of a flash!
Now it is Juventus' turn to snap up a spot-kick, complete with a VAR assist, after Denzel Dumfries is deemed to have downed Alex Sandro.
Paulo Dybala has been pawing at the box all game long and now he gets his chance. That kick goes in the bottom-left corner - and Juventus are level!
GOAL: Atletico 2-2 Sociedad
(Luis Suarez)
The comeback is complete!
Luis Suarez draws a foul from Mikel Merino inside the Real Sociedad box, VAR concurs and Atletico Madrid get the penalty on a plate.
Up steps the forward and he slots it into the bottom-right corner to tie this one up. Champion mettle from Diego Simeone's side!
Invader
Marseille 0-0 PSGAs Neymar - unable to deliver the goods today - makes way for Georginio Wijnaldum - here's a quick look at that earlier incident.
Trouble in the stands
Marseille 0-0 PSG
There's been a pitch invader in Ligue 1, making a beeline - unsuccessfully, in the end - for Lionel Messi.
Crowd trouble is a bit of an issue in this part of the world.
Dybala forces save
Inter 1-0 Juve
Paulo Dybala is throwing everything and the kitchen sink at this one to find a response for Juventus.
Moments ago, he curled a wonderful free-kick in off the right edge, almost nestling it at the near-post. Samir Handanovic spilled the ball but Inter managed to smother it away - just.
Is there a late twist on the horizon?
Ronaldo suffers joint-record loss
FT: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
GOAL: Atletico 1-2 Sociedad
(Luis Suarez)
Strike back!
Luis Suarez has just handed Atletico Madrid the lifeline they needed!
The striker edges a fine header past Alex Remiro following a Joao Felix delivery and the hosts race back into their own half to reset. They've got a response - but there is still work to be done.
GOAL: Atletico 0-2 Sociedad
(Alexander Isak)
Talk about a perfect restart!
The second half is barely a few minutes old and Real Sociedad have doubled their lead through a lovely Alexander Isak free-kick!
He sweeps it through the wall - and beyond the Atletico Madrid man lying behind it - to nestle the finish in at the far post, and the visitors are two goals to the good.
RED CARD: Marseille 0-0 PSG
(Achraf Hakimi)
High drama in Ligue 1 - Achraf Hakimi is off!
It is a straight red card for the PSG defender and the visitors will have to play this one with a man down until the final whistle now.
VAR helps with the call, which sees him sent packing for effectively a professional foul on Cengiz Under.
The wait goes on
Marseille 0-0 PSG
SH: Inter 1-0 Juve
Marseille 0-0 PSG
Here we go then, for the last time in Serie A and Ligue 1 today.
There's just the one goal between these two games - and it is a very rare day when both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain draw blanks.
Surely there's more to come between these two?
HT: Atletico 0-1 Sociedad
Sorloth finish puts visitors on top
That's the interval in La Liga too - and Alexander Sorloth is going to be the toast of the town if this goal proves to be the difference.
As it stands, Real Sociedad are moving to the top of the table, ahead of Real Madrid - albeit, with one game more under their belt.
Diego Simeone and company have another half of football to turn it around.
HT: Inter 1-0 Juve
Dzeko finish gives hosts lead
There's the whistle too at San Siro and Edin Dzeko's rebound finish is the difference in a Serie A heavyweight tussle.
Naturally, there is more to cheer about for Simone Inzaghi than there is for Massimiliano Allegri, who has also had to contend with a first-half injury replacement, bringing on Rodrigo Bentancur for Federico Bernardeschi.
Plenty of time left in this one to turn it around though.
HT: Marseille 0-0 PSG
Goalless in Ligue 1 heavyweight bout
There's been a prolonged period of injury time in this one, and a late change is required thanks to a Paris Saint-Germain injury - Idrissa Gueye replaces Marco Verratti.
But now the whistle goes and both sides trudge off the field of play.
It has been a slightly stronger turn from the visitors on the whole but make no mistake, Marseille are very much in the thick of this one still
Like a fine wine
Inter 1-0 Juve
Messi goes close for visitors
Marseille 0-0 PSG
It has not been the prolific start perhaps expected for Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain - and that dream of the Champions League looks a little far-fetched still, somehow - but he comes close to being the difference now for his new club.
There's still no goals in this one, after those two early efforts were overturned thanks to offside calls against both sides.
Barca condemn Koeman incident
FT: Barca 1-2 Madrid
Flying the flag
Atletico 0-1 Sociedad
Solskjaer on club backing
FT: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
Let's head back to Old Trafford for a final word with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says that as far as he knows, he still has the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy.
"I have heard nothing else," he says. "I am still thinking about tomorrow’s work. Of course, they are all low. I have never felt any worse than this. This is the lowest I have been. I accept the responsibility. That is mine today and it is mine going forward."
NO GOAL: Marseille 0-0 PSG
(Arkadiusz Milik)
Two disallowed goals and we've not even had half-an-hour of this one in Ligue 1!
This time, PSG are saved by the call, with Arkadiusz Milik convinced that he had opened the scoring following Boubacar Kamara's ball.
But it's been ruled out for offside too. That was a close one.
GOAL: Atletico 0-1 Sociedad
(Alexander Sorloth)
It's the perfect start for Real Sociedad!
Alexander Isak cruises down the centre-right flank, moves a couple of defenders off his back and squares a flat ball low into the edge of the penalty area.
Jan Oblak spots the danger and darts out to meet it - but he's not quick enough to beat Alexander Sorloth to the punch, who arrives and slots it below the advancing keeper for the opener.
GOAL: Inter 1-0 Juve
(Edin Dzeko)
That's just the ticket for the champions!
Edin Dzeko has a poacher's goal, but he won't care in the slightest. Hakan Calhanoglu slams an absolute rocket of an effort in, only to see it crash back off the woodwork.
The striker is in the right place at the right time and is the quickest to react, pouncing to leather it into the back of an open goal with Wojciech Szczesny all at sea.
...As all things should be
Marseille 0-0 PSG
NO GOAL: Marseille 0-0 PSG
(Luan Peres OG)
What an absolute let-off for Marseille that is!
Neymar flicks a flat cross into the hosts' box, looking for a tap-in with Lionel Messi in the area, and instead Luan Peres turns it into his own net.
But VAR rules that PSG were offside in the build-up and the finish is chalked off!
KO: Atletico v Sociedad
Can this top the nail-biter of El Clasico?
Champions Atletico Madrid kick off the last game in La Liga today - and Real Sociedad can go top of the pile if they draw or win on the road.
Salah supreme
FT: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
KO: Juve v Inter
A few minutes later thanks to a spot of continental time-keeping - many stuffy officials in the Premier League would be quite grumpy if a game there ever kicked off more than a minute over schedule - we're also underway with the last Serie A match of the day.
Inter versus Juventus. Current Scudetto holders versus former champions. What a spot of action this one could be.
What a week!
KO: Marseille v PSG
Kind of hard to believe we're nowhere near done on this day after that one, isn't it?
Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain have just kicked off in Ligue 1, to kickstart our final triple-bill of the weekend.
Strap yourselves in folks. The drama isn't over yet.
In the balance
A rare blank
Klopp feels for Solskjaer
While Jurgen Klopp is revelling in a big win for Liverpool, the Reds boss feels for his opposite number as questions are asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ongoing presence in the Manchester United dugout.
Klopp has said: "I said before the last thing I want to be is in his shoes in this moment. That is how it is when you lose a derby, that has happened to me, you don’t want to go out and answer these questions."
Messi and Co going through their paces
57,000 in the stands for Derby d’Italia
Liverpool hit 86-year high
Faultless from Liverpool
'Liverpool, taking the p*ss!'
The song from the away end said it all.
“Liverpool, taking the p*ss. Liverpool, Liverpool taking the p*ss.”
Goal casts a reflective eye over a memorable outing at Old Trafford for Liverpool and where it leaves those at the centre of a remarkable contest.
Team news: Inter vs Juventus
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) October 24, 2021
Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ Nerazzurri starters for #InterJuventus tonight! pic.twitter.com/BjAc3Lqvvh
📝 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐘 𝐃'🇮🇹 𝐗𝐈#InterJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/41QlSlIz2U— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 24, 2021
'We know we are rock bottom'
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" after a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, but he will not be walking away.
He has told Sky Sports: "You can look at last season we lose to Spurs 6-1 this is worse, miles worse. This is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad. I've just got to say we have to get over this as quickly as we can.
"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now.
"It is going to be a difficult one. The players will be low but there's loads of characters there.
"We know we are rock bottom, we can't feel any worse than this. Let's see where we take it."
He added: "It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players. We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did.
"The whole performance was not good enough. We created openings, they had chances and they have been clinical. The third goal decided the game."
Team news: Marseille vs PSG
📋 STARTING XI | #OM v PSG— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) October 24, 2021
Here is the 1⃣1⃣ that take to the field from the start in the 101st meeting between these two teams.
ALLEZ OM! #OMPSG | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/v57yK8vt61
The starting XI for Le #Classique 👊📝 #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/qJrQ4g9FDS— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 24, 2021
'Nowhere near good enough'
Harry Maguire has apologised to Manchester United fans on the back of a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool.
He has told Sky Sports: "We apologise to the fans, it was nowhere near good enough for this club. They stuck with us right to the end and we appreciate that but as a club we have to do better.
"I am so disappointed, we gave them so many chances. They were so clinical, we had a lot of chances ourselves but I am a defender and to concede four in the first half especially at Old Trafford is nowhere near good enough."
Pressed on whether it would be going too far to say the result was embarrassing, Maguire added: “Not really. The term I’d use is not good enough. I look at those lads each day in training and we are working hard as we can but at the moment it is not good enough. I apologise to the fans, we have to look at ourselves as individuals but also stick together."
'We drink beer on the way home'
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are ready to celebrate a remarkable victory over their fiercest rivals.
The Reds boss has told Sky Sports: "What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals. I told them at half-time to play better. We started incredibly well and stopped playing football. We controlled the game after the fifth, it was not about scoring more, just trying to get out without more injuries.
"The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn't then it will take a while. The players put a nice piece in the book. It is special but we don't celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents. We were lucky in some moments, United are not in their best moment."
He added: "5-0, I couldn't be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding.
"I have a few defeats in my mind which was not necessary but we won today so we drink beer on the way home."
Team news: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
XI ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/G7pog0jCH5— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 24, 2021
Difficult to argue with that...
Lost their cool
Mourinho sent to the stands
Jose Mourinho has been sent to the stands in Roma's meeting with Napoli. No goals in that game as yet.
Passion in France
Another match ball, now for the title
Mohamed Salah was the hat-trick hero on a memorable day for Liverpool. He has another match ball for his collection, and wants another Premier League title to go with it.
He has told Sky Sports: "As long as the team keep winning I am happy and to give my best to the team to win. The first goal I gave to Naby Keita to score.
"We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points.
"We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that."
'Not a surprise'
Liverpool fans lapping it up
Better news for Liverpool
Glum reading for Red Devils
Klopp gives the fans what they want!
FT: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
Reds run riot at Old Trafford
All over, with Liverpool claiming three points in some style – with more boos ringing out around Old Trafford.
Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, again, as he bagged a hat-trick.
Manchester United endured the most forgettable of performances as they drew a blank and finished the game with 10 men following Pogba’s sending off.
Plenty headed for the exits early and did not see the final whistle, with inevitable questions set to be asked of the Red Devils and their coaching team.
Liverpool, meanwhile, march on and look to be title contenders again in 2021-22.
All about this man...
On the brink?
Liverpool fans are enjoying themselves!
Mass exodus at Old Trafford
WATCH: Pogba's red card (U.S. only)
Frenchman is dismissed
Here, for a U.S. audience, is how Paul Pogba managed to get himself sent off...
Red mist
RED CARD: Pogba is sent off
Man Utd midfielder sees redPaul Pogba was only introduced at half-time, and now he has been sent off. He jumped into a challenge on Naby Keita and caught the Liverpool man on the shin, after going over the ball. It needed a VAR review for a red to be shown, but the card is out. Fans flooding out of Old Trafford. Keita forced off on a stretcher.
Talking of big wins...
Liverpool are not the only side to have hit five today against arch-rivals, with Ajax crushing PSV...
WATCH: Salah's hat-trick goal
Terrific treble
Here is how Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick...
First since Ronaldo (not that one)
GOAL: Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool
Salah hat-trick
Hat-trick for Salah and five for Liverpool. Henderson srpings the Egyptian clear on goal and despite getting very close to De Gea, he still dinks home to claim a match ball and enchance his claims to the Ballon d'Or.
Matching Ronaldo and Kaka
WATCH: Aguero's first Barcelona goal
Argentine up and running
Here is how Sergio Aguero opened his Barcelona goal account in a losing Clasico cause...
1 - At 33 years and 144 days, @FCBarcelona's Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 has become the oldest player to score in his first #ElClásico appearance in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, surpassing Arturo Vidal 🇨🇱 in October 2018 (31 and 159). Optimism. pic.twitter.com/wiwgUT0FbL— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2021
Salah edges clear of Drogba
WATCH: Salah's first for Liverpool
On target yet again
Here is how Mohamed Salah netted his first of the game for Liverpool...
Sorry record
Unwanted history
HT: Man Utd 0-4 Liverpool
Klopp’s men in controlBoos ring out around Old Trafford. It has been far too easy for Liverpool, and they hold a comfortable half-time lead as a result. It could have been even worse for the Red Devils, with David de Gea digging them out of the odd hole, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find inspiration from somewhere at the interval as he clings to his job.
GOAL: Man Utd 0-4 Liverpool
Salah gets his second
Cristiano Ronaldo survives a red card scare for United, after kicking at a ball being covered by a Liverpool player, but United's day does go from bad to worse. Salah gets his second of the game and Liverpool's fourth - with there still 45 minutes to come!
More history for Salah
FT: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Blancos win El Clasico
All over at Camp Nou and it is the visitors that take the spoils. David Alaba’s fine first-half strike set Carlo Ancelotti’s side on their way. Barca did hold their own for long periods and pushed for a leveller, but it was not to be for them after late efforts from both team and more questions will now be asked of Ronald Koeman.
GOAL: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
Aguero opens his account
Sergio Aguero has his first goal as a Barcelona player, but it is too little too late for the Blaugrana.
GOAL: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool
Salah gets in on the act
Liverpool have a third, and it is that man Salah. Keita returns the favour to the Egyptian as he squares for his prolific team-mate to turn past De Gea from close range. Could be game over before half-time.
GOAL: Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid
Blancos double their lead
Game over in stoppage-time at Camp Nou as Lucas Vazquez doubles Real Madrid's lead. Ter Stegen did his best to keep Real out, but he could only parry into the path of Vazquez, who slid home.
Injury-enforced change for Liverpool
WATCH: Jota doubles Liverpool's lead
Too easy for Reds
Here is how Diogo Jota netted Liverpool's second goal inside 13 minutes at Old Trafford...
Nightmare for the Red Devils
WATCH: Keita opener for Liverpool
Dream start for Reds
Here is how Naby Keita opened the scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford...
Benzema goes close
GOAL: Man Utd 0-2 Liverpool
Jota doubles Reds' lead
A dream start for Liverpool at Old Trafford. Jota now gets in on the act as Manchester United fall to pieces. VAR does not let the Red Devils off the hook and they are two down. Alexander-Arnold drills over a low cross from the right and Jota slides home at the back post.
Quick out the blocks
GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool
Keita breaks the deadlock
Less than five minutes on the clock and Liverpool are in front. Salah is freed down the middle and he rolls the ball to his right and into the path of Keita. A composed finish from the midfielder, who has picked up a useful habit of finding the the target this season.
Barca looking for a leveller
Turning the volume up!
Pick that out!
Bodes well for Klopp
The new Cavani?
Free-scoring Victor Osimhen is quickly becoming a hero in Naples, with the Nigeria international winning a legion of fans.
He is following in some sizeable footsteps, but that challenge does not appear to faze the 22-year-old.
Nobody is saying he is going to become the next Diego Maradona at Napoli, but he could be on course to emulate the efforts of Edinson Cavanoi.
Goal casts an eye over a frontman looking to down Mourinho’s Roma later today.
Who would emerge victorious?
Bad omen for Red Devils
Spurs woe
Man of the moment
Reds getting ready
HT: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
Blancos lead at the interval
Alaba's effort is the difference at half-time. Barcelona did have chances, but were unable to take them. They were then carved open in a stunning counter from the Blancos. Still all to play for in the second 45.
WATCH: Alaba's fine strike in El Clasico
Blancos star breaks the deadlock
Here is how David Alaba gave Real Madrid in the lead in their Clasico clash with Barcelona...
FT: Premier League scores
Sunday’s action in the English top-flight
Brentford 1-2 Leicester
Maddison grabs the winner for the Foxes as they edge out the Bees in west London. Rodgers’ side are upwardly mobile once more.
West Ham 1-0 Tottenham
Antonio haunts Spurs once again as his solitary effort proves to the difference on derby day at the London Stadium.
GOAL: Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
Blancos break the deadlock
It is the visitors who strike first at Camp Nou, and David Alaba - in his first Clasico - is the man to make the breakthrough. A calm finish from the Austrian as he drills across Ter Stegen and into the far corner. Not sure why he was so far forward, but a great strike.
Fox in the box
Cagey at Camp Nou
WATCH: Antonio's goal and Matrix celebration
Hammers star on target again
Here is how Michail Antonio put West Ham in front against Tottenham, before going on to celebrate in style...
GOAL: Brentford 1-2 Leicester
The Foxes are back in front. Maddison restores their lead in the 73rd minute. Can the Bees hit back again?
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Tottenham
The Hammers take the lead! Cresswell whips over a corner from the left and, after the ball gets a touch at the near post, Antonio is able to stick out a leg and bundle beyond Lloris. Game on!
Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool
Line-ups at Old Trafford
GOAL: Brentford 1-1 Leicester
Parity has also been restored by Brentford, with Jorgensen getting them back on terms against Leicester.
Still all square at the London Stadium
West Ham and Tottenham continue to keep each other at arm’s length. There is plenty of passion on display from both teams, but no end product as yet. With so much attacking talent on show, you would expect a breakthrough to be made at some stage.
Quite a show!
Stage is set...
Gavi watched Barca's U19s earlier
Midfield puzzle
“If you would sign a midfielder, tell me a name. What do you want?”
Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum over the summer, but Jurgen Klopp still has plenty of proven options at his disposal.
Have the Reds found the right formula in their engine room? Goal takes a look.
Atmosphere building in Catalunya
HT: Premier League scores
Latest from the English top-flight
Brentford 0-1 Leicester
Tielemans’ effort in the 14th minute remains the difference, with the Foxes looking to lift themselves back into the top-half of the table. The Bees, meanwhile, are hoping to avoid a second successive 1-0 defeat.
West Ham 0-0 Tottenham
Little to choose between two capital rivals at the London Stadium. The Hammers have had their chances, with Soucek nodding one effort narrowly wide and Antonio curling off target, but Son and Kane have also gone close for Spurs and there remains all to play for.
Will another hero emerge today?
A theatre of dreams?
Thinking outside the box...
Stalemate so far
Midway through the first half in West Ham’s derby date with Tottenham at the London Stadium and the game remains goalless. Both sides have had half chances, while Ndombele has seen a penalty shout waved away, but the scorers are yet to be troubled.
In the building...
GOAL: Brentford 0-1 Leicester
Deadlock broken by the Foxes, with Youri Tielemans getting Brendan Rodgers' side off to the perfect start. Toney has had one effort disallowed for offside for the Bees, who now finds themselves in a hole on home soil.
A first in 56 years?
Another record for Gavi
Quiet before the storm…
We are just getting started!
Team news: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
El Clasico line-ups
Boy becomes a man
From a laughing stock to the cream of the crop, from spiteful memes to making good on his Real Madrid dream.
Vinicius Junior has suffered a lot of criticism since arriving in the Spanish capital in 2018, but his start to this campaign has left his detractors clutching at straws.
The 21-year-old has become, along with striker Karim Benzema, the Blancos’ biggest threat.
Here, Goal takes a look at how a boy from Brazil became a man in Madrid.
Real are raring to go
Quite the spectacle at Camp Nou!
🎶 𝙄 𝙨𝙞 𝙩𝙤𝙩𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙢, 𝙜𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙮𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙢 ! 🎶— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2021
Strap yourselves in!
Team news: West Ham vs Tottenham
Team news: Brentford vs Leicester
Today's order of play
Sunday’s fixtures
We have got a London derby to get us going, with a heavyweight Premier League clash between two old adversaries coming hot on the heels of that. There is also El Clasico at Camp Nou, Jose Mourinho vs Luciano Spalletti, the Derby d’Italia and PSG’s galaxy of stars facing arch rivals.
Here is how today shapes up:
1400: Brentford vs Leicester
1400: West Ham vs Tottenham
1515: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
1545: Ajax vs PSV
1630: Man Utd vs Liverpool
1700: Roma vs Napoli
1945: Inter vs Juventus
1945: Marseille vs PSG
2000: Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
(All times BST)
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
If Saturday’s action whetted the appetite for a football feast across Europe, then Sunday is about to deliver the main course.
You cannot move for superstar performers and derby dates, with some of the biggest names on the planet taking to the field.
We have got Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, Inter, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all in action – just to name a few!