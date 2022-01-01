Matchday LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd & Benfica vs Ajax in Champions League, Liverpool host Leeds in Premier League

A historic clash
While it may lack the starpower of Manchester United's clash with Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Benfica are two clubs with no shortage of championship history, with the two partnering for this video ahead of their collision:
How did £45m West Ham flop Haller become a Champions League record-breaker?
Few could have predicted that Sebastian Haller would prove a Champions League force this season.
The former West Ham signing scored in all six group stage games and, in his own words, is "living the dream" as he leads Ajax into the knockout stages.
Lineups: Liverpool vs Leeds
Lineups: Benfica vs Ajax
Lineups: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!
Hello everyone and thanks for joining us for what should be a busy day of football.
The Champions League is obviously the main course once again, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid while Ajax face Benfica.
But those aren't the only two games on the schedule, though, with the Premier League also offering us three more games, one of which will be vital to the title race.
Liverpool are set to face Leeds as they continue their pursuit of Manchester City, while Spurs visit Burnley and Watford host Crystal Palace.
So sit down, strap in and get ready for what should be a fun one!