Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea all in action on Boxing Day

With the lunchtime kick-offs being scrubbed from the calendar, Sundayโ€™s yuletide offerings begin at 3pm.

Manchester City will be looking to build on their standing as Christmas No.1s, Arsenal can cement a spot inside the Champions League places and Chelsea will be searching for a spark after taking only one win from their last four Premier League outings.

Spurs can become upwardly mobile, West Ham donโ€™t want to be cast adrift of the top four and Brighton or Brentford could end the day inside the top half.

Todayโ€™s order of play is as follows:

1500: Man City vs Leicester

1500: Norwich vs Arsenal

1500: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

1500: West Ham vs Southampton

1730: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

2000: Brighton vs Brentford

(All times GMT)