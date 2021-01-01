Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, PSG, Juventus & Chelsea all in action

Team News: Palace v Spurs
Kane starts, Son still sidelined
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYTOT— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 11, 2021
🤩 Your team to face @CPFC! 👇 pic.twitter.com/X1SFacibyK— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 11, 2021
Today's order of play
But before the Portuguese headlines the main course on a day of Premier League football, there's plenty of action elsewhere to come, led off by table-topping Tottenham as they face off with Crystal Palace - and concluded by Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa.
Plus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all in action across Europe too. Talk about a jam-packed schedule!
This is how it will go down:
1230: Crystal Palace v Tottenham
1430: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
1500: Arsenal v Norwich City
1500: Brentford v Brighton
1500: Leicester v Manchester City
1500: Manchester United v Newcastle
1500: Southampton v West Ham
1500: Watford v Wolves
1600: PSG v Clermont
1700: Napoli v Juventus
1730: Chelsea v Aston Villa
1730: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Has the international break starved you of club action? Fear not, because the time for World Cup qualifiers is over - and the chance to get back to basics is here.
There's plenty of football to come - but honestly, who are we kidding? This is a day about one man, and one man only.
A dozen years on from his final game for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle - and you'll be able to catch all the action with us right here, before, during, and after.