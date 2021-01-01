Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

Juve have arrived in Bergamo ⚫️ ⚪️
Team news in 10 minutes!
Getting into the Gewiss Stadium 🏟#AtalantaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/y2X9l00gZp— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 18, 2021
Half-time: PSG 0-0 Saint-Etienne
Frustration for Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes as they fail to break the deadlock against Saint-Etienne. Pablo Sarabia crashed the ball off the woodwork around the half-hour mark from a wonderfully struck free kick, but it remains 0-0.
14 - Paris have hit the woodwork 14 times in the first half in Ligue 1 this season, at least five more times than any other team. Frustrated. #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/FCCg1XFrkH— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 18, 2021
What about Neymar's coat? 😎
Little to report other than frustration for PSG in their game against Saint-Etienne, but Neymar is cheering on from the stands...and looking stylish while doing so.
Neymar is watching on from the stands as PSG host Saint-Etienne 🇫🇷— Goal (@goal) April 18, 2021
Thoughts on his outfit choice? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4r12TTCwTL
Arsenal team is in 👀
Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.
Fulham XI: Areola, Andersen, De Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Lookman, Maja, Anguissa, Robinson, Aina.
📋 Today's team news...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021
🇨🇭 Xhaka continues at left back
🇦🇺 Ryan between the posts
🇧🇷 Martinelli makes back-to-back league starts
#️⃣ #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/PYQW1D4lxh
Half-time: AC Milan 1-1 Genoa
Well... AC Milan won't be happy after forfeiting the lead just before the break. With Juventus and Atalanta breathing down their necks, they desperately need to continue winning matches.
It's been a bright enough performance for the Rossoneri though and Ante Rebic's opener was simply spectacular, but Fikayo Tomori might be disappointed with his marking after losing Mattia Destro for the equaliser. Big 45 minutes coming up at San Siro.
Genoa equalise!
Mattia Destro continues his great record against AC Milan by heading an equaliser past Gianluigi Donnarumma. He's got four goals in his last five games against the Rossoneri now. It's 1-1.
2 - Mattia Destro has scored today his second headed goal in Serie A this season: the previous one was back in December 2020, also against AC Milan. Déjà-vu.#SerieA #MilanGenoa— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 18, 2021
Scenes from the Emirates 🏟 ☀️
Should be one of those late season games when fans start ditching the winter coats. Stands should be full of red and white shirts, Holloway Road should be rammed, pints flowing. Such a shame. But we’re getting there. Hopefully not long now 🤞 pic.twitter.com/jkQ2lquqNt— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 18, 2021
Under way in Paris! 🇫🇷
📸 ☀️ Kick-off 🔜#PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/ZXbYGWgBr7— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 18, 2021
REBIC! 🚀
Ante Rebic fires AC Milan ahead with a delightful half-volley from the edge of the box!
That's his seventh Serie A goal this season ⭐️
It's 1-0 at San Siro!
Rebić, steady, goal! ⚽️#MilanGenoa #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/ynHF7b3AvJ— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
Big task ahead for Fulham
Arsenal take on Fulham later (1:30pm kick-off) and a win for the Gunners would serve to compound the Cottagers' woes as they fight against relegation.
Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season following their loss to Wolves yesterday and Fulham are desperate to avoid following them down to the Championship. There is huge gap to bridge though - seven points heading into today's match - so they really need to start winning. Unfortunately for them, the form table is not pretty as they've lost their last four games on the bounce.
It's also a crucial game for Arsenal, with the Gunners' hopes of securing continental football looking increasingly slim as they languish in ninth. They've scored seven goals in their last two outings though, so Mikel Arteta's side will be full of confidence.
Things are heating up in Serie A 🔥
AC Milan are 11 points behind Serie A leaders Inter, but they are only a point ahead of Juventus and will be desperate to secure three points as they fight for Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri won 3-1 last time out, overcoming Parma, while Genoa - who find themselves at the other end of the table - suffered a 3-1 loss against Juventus.
Of course, Milan are without the talismanic force of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who received a red card in the previous match, but they will be hoping that Rafael Leao can fill the Swede's considerably sized boots!
PSG team for Saint-Etienne clash
PSG XI: Rico, Bakker, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Florenzi, Herrera, Danilo, Kean, Rafinha, Sarabia, Mbappe.
Saint-Etienne XI: Green, Debucy, Cisse, Moukoudi, Trauco, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Khazri.
Paris Saint-Germain may be flying in the Champions League, but things have been a little off-pace on the domestic front. Maurcio Pochettino's side are second in Ligue 1 and they trail Lille by four points. That gap can be reduced to just one point with a win today.
📸 👍The players are at the Parc!#PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/TNfz5WRo75— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 18, 2021
AC Milan team is in!
AC Milan XI: G. Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Leao.
Genoa XI: Perin, Masiello, Radovanovic, Goldaniga, Cassata, Strootman, Badelj, Sajc, Ghiglione, Destro, Scamacca.
Game kicks off at 11:30am UK time.
At San Siro for our lunchtime appointment 🏟️#MilanGenoa #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/6c49FeeCiC— AC Milan (@acmilan) April 18, 2021
Which games are on today? 📅
There's action from the Premier League, La Liga & more!
Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.
⚽️ 11:30am - AC Milan vs Genoa
⚽️ 12 noon - PSG vs Saint-Etienne
⚽️ 1:30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham
⚽️ 2pm - Atalanta vs Juventus
⚽️ 3pm - Celtic vs Rangers
⚽️ 3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Eibar
⚽️ 4pm - Manchester United vs Burnley
⚽️ 6:30pm - Leicester City vs Southampton
⚽️ 7:45pm - Napoli vs Inter
⚽️ 8pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid
All times BST
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉
Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨
Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪