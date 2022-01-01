Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

(Bukayo Saka)

A worthy opener for the Gunners!

Manchester City have shipped very few goals this season - in fact, Wilfried Zaha is the only man to have netted against them in the first half of the Premier League this term - but Bukayo Saka has cut them open with a fine finish.

The beauty of the work is how the hosts play the ball from right to left with a slate of wonderful passes, before Kieran Tierney slots a neat low ball in for the England international to sweep home at the right post.