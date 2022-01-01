Manchester United transfer news today: Latest reports & rumours from Old Trafford

Rice to cost Man Utd £100m
Manchester United continue to be linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, and the Manchester Evening News claims he will cost the Red Devils around £100 million ($134m) in the summer.
Those at Old Trafford are also looking to keep Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham sweet ahead of efforts to land another England international in upcoming windows.
Man Utd consider permanent Rangnick appointment (Sun)
German has impressed club management during interim tenure
Manchester United have put their manager search on hold and are considering Ralf Rangnick as a permanent hire, claims theSun.
The ex-RB Leipzig man has enjoyed a strong start as interim manager and will be given until the end of the season to show whether he merits the job.
Lingard furious at collapse of Newcastle move
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard was angry to see his proposed loan move to Newcastle United fall through, according to the Daily Mail.
The Magpies management were unwilling to meet United's demands for a temporary move, including a huge bonus should they beat relegation, leading to the collapse of talks.