Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai City - Vignesh, Le Fondre on target as Islanders remain atop

Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai City

ISL

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy scores a brilliant volley off a terrific first-time flick from Bipin Singh to give Mumbai the lead in the first half. Hyderabad looked to equalise after the restart but their plans had to be shelved after Onaindia gifted the ball to Borges who found Le Fondre in the box for the Islanders' second. The Nizams failed to come back into the game against the dominant Mumbai City who takes a three-point lead at the top of the ISL league table.