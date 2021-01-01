Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live with Goal as rivals Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru lock horns...

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
ISL

18' Hooper's shot goes wide!

2021-01-20T14:20:48Z

Vicente Gomez wins a ball in the midfield and finds Hooper on the right of the box. Hooper tries to square it towards his left but it comes off a Bengaluru defender and falls to Hooper again who tries to slot the ball home through the far post but it goes wide.

14' Costa comes close to score!

2021-01-20T14:17:22Z

Sahal Abdul Samad curls in a corner and Hooper manages to get a touch as he flicks it towards the far post and Vicente heads the ball down. Costa attempts to lob the ball over Gurpreet in a first-time attempt but it goes above the crossbar.

12' Suresh's shot goes above crossbar

2021-01-20T14:14:46Z

Suresh Wangjam picks up a pass inside the box and goes for the goal but his shot sails above the crossbar.

8' End to end action

2021-01-20T14:11:36Z

Both teams are looking hungry for goals as they take an attacking approach right from the off.

1' Paartalu's shot straight to Albino

2021-01-20T14:04:01Z

Erik Paartalu wins a loose ball on the right flank and enters the box before making space for himself and taking a shot but it fails to trouble Albino.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-20T13:58:25Z

We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

BFC have a superior H2H record

2021-01-20T13:34:59Z

Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have faced each other seven times in the ISL out of which the Blues have won five games and the Yello Army have won once. One match ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off, Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in December.

Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI

2021-01-20T13:29:23Z

Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar and Udanta Singh come into the Bengaluru lineup replacing Pratik Chaudhary, Dimas Delgado, Haramanjot Khabra and Kristian Opseth.

Three changes in the KBFC lineup

2021-01-20T13:27:35Z

Debutant Juande, Denechandram Meeitei and Rahul KP replace Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro and Facundo Pereyra in the Kerala Blasters lineup.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru

2021-01-20T13:20:07Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.